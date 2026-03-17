Ashley Phillips absent from squad for Wales’ World Cup play-offs

Wales have failed in their initial attempt to persuade Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips to switch international allegiance, with the England Under-21 international omitted from the squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Salford and has a mother from Swansea, had been approached by Wales about rejoining the international set-up. Phillips was previously capped at under-16 level by Wales in 2021 before committing to England, where he has since made more than 30 appearances across various youth levels.

However, his absence from Craig Bellamy’s 26-man squad for the play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina suggests the Football Association has, for now, retained his services.

Phillips is currently on loan at Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur and has made over 70 appearances across two spells with the Championship side.

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on March 26, with the winners set to face either Italy or Northern Ireland at home on March 31 for a place at this summer’s World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Bellamy’s preparations have been disrupted by injuries to several key players.

Captain Ben Davies has been ruled out after suffering a broken ankle in January, placing his participation in a potential World Cup in doubt. Centre-back Chris Mepham and striker Kieffer Moore are also unavailable due to hamstring injuries.

There is, however, a return for goalkeeper Danny Ward, who has recovered from a dislocated elbow after four months out. Full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies and winger Rabbi Matondo also come back into the squad.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Leeds), D Ward (Wrexham), A Davies (Sheff Utd), T King (Everton), B Cabango (Swansea), J Dasilva (Coventry), R Norrington-Davies (QPR, on loan from Sheff Utd). R Kpakio, D Lawlor (both Cardiff), J Rodon (Leeds), N Williams (Nottm Forest), E Ampadu (Leeds), J James (Leicester, on loan from Rennes), J Sheehan (Bolton), J Colwill (Cardiff), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Stoke), R Colwill (Cardiff), H Wilson (Fulham), N Broadhead (Wrexham), L Cullen (Swansea), M Harris (Oxford), L Koumas (Hull, on loan from Liverpool), D James (Leeds), B Johnson (C Palace), R Matondo (Rangers).