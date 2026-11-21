Press Association Sport Staff

Ashley Williams began life as Swansea’s interim head coach with a draw against the club who showed him the door as a 16-year-old 25 years ago.

West Brom led twice through goals from Isaac Price and Rabby Nzingoula, but Swansea levelled each time thanks to Moussa Yeo and Eli Just.

All the goals came in an eventful first half, with the crucial moment being a penalty save by Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to deny Price.

Williams, who took over in midweek after Vitor Matos quit to join Strasbourg, had to watch his team cling on as Albion missed a hatful of late chances.

Baggies substitute Aune Heggebo thought he had won it but his stoppage-time effort was ruled out for offside.

Swansea’s season was upended at the start of the week with Matos’ shock decision to leave for France.

Less than a year after taking charge and just four months after signing an extended contract, the Portuguese coach quit for Ligue 1.

That forced the Swans to draft in an old-boys quartet of Williams, Joe Allen, Leon Britton and Kristian O’Leary, with former Wales captain Williams leading the interim coaches.

Writing in the Swansea match programme, chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “There is no denying that we are disappointed with the events of the week.”

The club are reported to have agreed a £5million compensation package with Strasbourg.

The disruption seemed to spread confusion through Swansea’s defence and after West Brom had twice gone close, they went ahead through Price in the seventh minute.

Kareem Tunde was allowed space on the right and fired a low cross to where an unmarked Price finished at the far post.

There was an immediate response from Swansea and Adam Idah forced Max O’Leary in to a fine save, before Yeo levelled after 16 minutes.

A slick passing sequence on the left sliced Albion’s defence apart, allowing Josh Tyman to find Yeo, who headed home from close range.

After Swansea’s Scotland international Stephen Welsh had been treated for a clash of heads with Brayann Pereira, the centre-back twice came to his team’s rescue with last-ditch tackles.

But there was nothing he could do to prevent Nzingoula putting Albion 2-1 ahead in the 38th minute, when a corner was flicked on by Jayson Molumby.

Tymon then gave away a penalty for holding Molumby, but Price tried a flashy ‘Panenka’ which Vigouroux was able to gather, even though he had initially dived the wrong way.

Swansea made the most of their lucky break by making it 2-2 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

A long ball was deftly laid back by Jisung Eom into the path of Just, whose low drive from 20 yards arrowed into the far corner.

The second half mostly belonged to the Baggies with a Molumby shot deflecting wide off Melker Widell, before Harry Whitwell and Felix Myhre went close.

The nearest Swansea came to a goal was when Just’s chip bounced off the top of the crossbar.

The result leaves West Brom fifth in the table, with Swansea back in eighth, two points behind.