Press Association Sport Staff

Swansea City interim manager Ashley Williams is still searching for a win after seeing his side lose 2-1 away at Middlesbrough.

Will Lankshear was back among the goals as ‘Boro cemented their position at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Lankshear had missed the final two games prior to the international break because of a hamstring injury, and was only afforded a late substitute appearance in Saturday’s win over Bristol City.

Having been restored to the starting line-up at the Riverside, the Championship’s leading scorer claimed his 14th league goal of the season to reestablish his side’s lead in the second half after Joseph Opoku’s driven finish had cancelled out Myles Peart-Harris’ opener.

Lankshear’s winner came nine minutes into the second half, but the England Under-21 international was also heavily involved in the slick passing move that led to Boro opening the scoring in the ninth minute.

Lankshear’s first-time pass released Neto Borges into the left of the area and when he squared across the face of the box, Peart-Harris slotted home a first-time strike of his own to claim his first goal since joining Middlesbrough in the summer.

Boro’s lead lasted 13 minutes, with Swansea levelling when Lankshear was at fault at the opposite end of the field.

The striker bundled over Elijah Just on the edge of the area to concede a free-kick. Ben Cabango’s goalbound header was nodded off the line by Ashley Phillips, but the ball broke to Opoku, who drilled home an excellent low finish from the edge of the area.

Boro went close to regaining their lead when Riley McGree fired a first-time strike just wide from a corner, and threatened again just before the interval when Peart-Harris volleyed over at the back post after David Strelec flicked Borges’ cross into his path.

Swansea remained a threat though, and six minutes into the second half Adilson Malanda played Eom Ji-sung onside as Opoku’s through ball unpicked the Boro defence, only for goalkeeper Radek Vitek to burst from his line to keep out the midfielder’s shot with his foot.

It was a crucial save as just three minutes later Boro were scoring their second goal at the other end. Callum Brittain’s pass sent Peart-Harris breaking away down the right, and when he squared the ball across the face of goal Lankshear was left with the easy task of tapping home.

Sebastian Berhalter should have added a third goal with 18 minutes remaining, but after coming off the bench the American midfielder dragged a shot wide from the right of the area.

His fellow replacement, Max Arfsten, also wasted a good late opportunity, drilling a low strike straight at goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.