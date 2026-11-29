Phil Blanche, Press Association

Ashley Williams expects to pass over the Swansea reins to “lucky” Freyr Alexandersson after celebrating his first win as a head coach with a derby-day demolition of Cardiff.

Swansea thumped their bitter rivals 3-0 for a sixth win in nine South Wales derbies, with Joseph Opoku, Cardiff-born captain Ben Cabango and Zan Vipotnik on target.

It was interim head coach Williams’ first win in three games, after a draw and a defeat, since Vitor Matos left for Strasbourg.

But Rosenborg’s Icelandic boss Alexandersson is set to be appointed this week and be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

“I hear that it’s close to being the new guy (Alexandersson), which is fine,” Williams said after Swansea returned to the Championship play-off places in seventh, five points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

“He’s a lucky man coming to work with this club and these players. So if you’re that chosen one, then you’re in a really good position.

“So I think that he has a great chance, so do the players, of really doing something this season. I’ve just left them with that.”

Williams, a former Swansea captain who played 352 games for the club across eight years, could remain at the club as part of Alexandersson’s coaching staff, with discussions set to take place this week.

But the 42-year-old stressed working on the Wales coaching staff as an assistant to Craig Bellamy remains his “priority”, and that would have to be factored in to any future Swansea role.

On Swansea’s derby win, Williams said: “It’s my first win as a head coach in the Championship, so that’s always going to be a special one for me.

“It’s obviously been a good day, but it’s only now I’m starting to slow down and probably enjoy it.

“It’s nice when you’re a coach and you put a plan in. All three goals we’ve worked on, believe it or not.

“So the players believed in that plan. That’s where you get the kind of satisfaction, that the players believed in you enough to go and execute the job, and it worked.”

Cardiff have lost three successive games and conceded 19 goals in their last six.

The Bluebirds – who have the worst defence in the Championship having let in 36 goals in 18 games – drop one place to 19th and are four points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy said: “We didn’t play well enough in any element of the game.

“We’re a very aggressive team and we play a certain style, but today all those aspects weren’t good enough.

“As such, we were never in a position where we could control the game the way we wanted.

“We gave up big chances and conceded poor goals again.”