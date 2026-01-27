Assiratti to miss Six Nations due to injury

Prop Keiron Assiratti has been released from Wales’ squad for the Guinness Six Nations after suffering a calf injury on club duty for Cardiff on Saturday.

Assiratti limped off in the 57th minute of the 17-8 win against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship and has now been withdrawn from Steve Tandy’s 38-man group, with the Scarlets Sam Wainwright called up as his replacement.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Keiron, but that gives an opportunity for Sam and we’re delighted for him to join the group,” head coach Tandy said.

Wales open their Six Nations against England at Allianz Stadium on February 7, when they will be looking for their first victory in the tournament since 2023.

Barbarians

Meanwhile, tt’s been confirmed that Wales men and women will take on the Barbarians in a double-header at Allianz Stadium Twickenham this summer.

The men’s match will kick off at 2pm on Saturday, June 27 followed by the women’s fixture at 5pm.

Wales men last played the Barbarians in November 2023, winning 49-26 in Cardiff.

Steve Tandy’s side will use the game in London as part of their preparations for July fixtures against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa in the inaugural Nations Championship.

“Playing against the Barbarians is always a very special occasion,” said men’s head coach Tandy. “They play with freedom and creativity and bring together some of the best players in the world.”

Women’s head coach Sean Lynn said: “The Baabaas are a key part of rugby’s culture and history and have the ability to attract world-class talent and we are delighted to have the opportunity to play them at the home of rugby.”