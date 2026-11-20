Mark Mansfield

Axing one of Wales’ four professional men’s rugby teams “would not address” the Welsh Rugby Union’s deficit, a new study has found.

Researchers at Sheffield Hallam University put the annual saving at £6m, roughly a third of the £18.1m pre-tax loss the union recorded in its latest accounts.

The Ospreys released a briefing on the financial findings on Friday. The club commissioned and funded the study at a fee fixed in advance. The methods, analysis and conclusions are the researchers’ own.

Under the WRU’s plans, total annual funding for the clubs would fall from £26m to around £20m. Each of the three remaining teams would receive about £6.7m a year, up £200,000 from £6.5m.

Cardiff and Dragons would retain their places, with the Ospreys and Scarlets competing for a single west Wales licence from the 2028–29 season. The WRU says concentrating its resources on three teams would put the professional game on a more sustainable footing.

The study also found that the WRU commissioned an external review of the evidence around eight months after announcing its decision to cut a team.

The WRU recorded a pre-tax loss in four of the five years examined, as turnover rose from £94.3m in 2022 to a record £116.2m in 2026.

Dr Steve Bullough, the report’s lead author, said: “Turnover has reached a record level in each of those years, yet a loss was recorded in four of them. On those figures, a £6m saving would not address the deficit.”

The WRU’s director of rugby, Dave Reddin, has previously said the plans would go ahead despite opposition. “I understand the pain with it, but we’ve got to fix it and this is the way forward,” he said.

Review

The briefing says the WRU announced its decision on 24 October 2025 and commissioned Keystone to review the evidence in June 2026. Keystone reported on 9 October and issued a revised version on 16 October.

Both studies ranked the Ospreys first for domestic league performance. The Sheffield Hallam researchers said Keystone ranked the clubs by revenue and recorded losses at all four. Their own study also used a limited set of financial indicators. They said a full comparison would require all four clubs’ accounts and information on how much each relies on benefactors.

Welsh derbies accounted for 48% of home league attendances in Wales between 2012 and 2026. Moving to three teams would halve the number of those fixtures from 12 to six a season. The researchers said a full economic impact assessment would be needed to estimate the effect on ticket, hospitality and sponsorship income.

Ospreys director Roger Blyth called for the WRU and all four clubs to discuss the figures.

“Everyone in Welsh rugby wants a game that pays its way,” he said. “The question the report asks is whether taking a club away gets us there, and what it costs in derbies, crowds and players.”

The Ospreys say they will send the full report to the union next week for discussion with its Professional Rugby Board and publish it by the end of November.

Prem expansion

It has also been revealed that the WRU has made a formal written approach about Welsh teams joining England’s top flight as part of an Anglo-Welsh league.

All four Welsh sides currently play in the United Rugby Championship, and any move would require agreement on how they could leave that competition. No deal has been announced.

Prem Rugby has given interested clubs until 1 February 2027 to register for its expansion process. It plans to grow from 10 to 12 teams for the 2029–30 season. Clubs entering through that process would have to buy a league share valued at £20m and spend at least one season in the Champ, England’s second tier.

It remains unclear whether any Welsh club would bid for one of those places on those terms or whether the WRU could negotiate a separate route into the league.

The planned cut to three Welsh teams is due to take effect a season before the Prem expands.