Back-to-back matches to be introduced in revamped Women’s Six Nations

A revamped Guinness Women’s Six Nations will feature back-to-back matches on a single day in each round during the 2026 tournament.

The ‘Super Saturday’ style format has been introduced to “deliver the best possible fan experience” and “optimise the audience of fans tuning in around the world”.

Reigning champions England will launch their title defence on Saturday, April 11 against Ireland at Allianz Stadium Twickenham. Perennial runners-up France will host Italy in the opening match earlier that day before Scotland travel to Wales in the third game.

‘Super Sunday’

Competition will conclude with a ‘Super Sunday’ on May 17, with England scheduled to visit France for a potential title decider in the final fixture. The Red Roses, who have won seven Six Nations titles in a row and are preparing for this year’s home World Cup, will take on Scotland in round two on April 18 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. John Mitchell’s side will then host Wales a week later before travelling to Italy in round four on May 9. The tournament will begin four weeks after the final weekend of the men’s championship, having previously started a week later.

Statement

“The new approach to the schedule has been built to deliver the best possible fan experience for those attending fixtures, and through collaboration between unions and broadcasters to meet and optimise the audience of fans tuning in around the world,” read a statement from organisers. “Following Rugby World Cup 2025 in England later this year, and with interest for the women’s game anticipated to be at an all-time high, the opportunity in front of women’s rugby is huge, and as the biggest annual event in the women’s rugby calendar, the Guinness Women’s Six Nations is in pole position to drive momentum.”

