Wales players have revelled in the social media posts and memes posted online since their historic victory over New Zealand, attack coach Matt Sherratt has revealed.

A win that was 73 years in the making arrived on Saturday as New Zealand, the number two team in the world, were left stunned as Wales celebrated before a delirious Principality Stadium crowd and sent tremors right across the country.

Replacement prop Gareth Thomas was among the Wales heroes with a try-saving tackle on Wallace Sititi, one of three times the All Blacks were held up on the line.

Thomas said on Tuesday that he had received a message from someone saying his 92-year-old friend was “happy to go to the grave now after that”.

Steve Tandy’s squad celebrated in Cardiff on Saturday night and were allowed to resume training ahead of this weekend’s Nations Championship match against Australia on Monday a little bit later than usual.

Sherratt said: “The players have been given a little bit of time off to enjoy the feeling with their families.

“We reviewed the New Zealand game (on Monday) but let the lads enjoy it as well.

“That was really powerful in terms of obviously been a very big reaction from friends, families and the country as a whole.

“We showed what it meant to the country. The boys love watching some of the videos that we’ve seen, some of the memes online about people’s reactions in living rooms.

“That’s what it’s all about. I think the boys deserve to watch that, but then it’s business as usual.”

Flanker James Botham was named man of the match against the All Blacks after an all-action display.

After the 35-28 victory – Wales’ first over New Zealand since 1953 – England cricket great Lord Ian Botham posted on social media, ‘History made. A very proud grandfather”.

James Botham is due to become a father for the first time this week and Wales will monitor his situation, with Tandy due to name the team to face Australia on Thursday.

Sherratt said: “It’s just doing what’s right for Jim, really. We’re very mindful of that. With Jim, family comes first.

“We’re just making sure he’s in contact with home so he can shoot off whenever that may be. It was great to see him afterwards and how emotional he was.

“Do you know what I always think with Jim? Perhaps it’s in the surname. He does come to the party when there’s a big game.”

Wales made a record 346 tackles in a Test match as New Zealand were denied an equalising score, despite being camped in the Welsh 22 for the final quarter.

Ospreys prop Thomas made 19 tackles in the 25 minutes he was on the pitch and said: “I’ve not made as many in such a short space of time.

“But I kept looking up and they were running at me. It was a wild last 20 minutes, but every single person on the pitch was doing their job.

“Everybody was doing what they could, emptying every little bit of energy they had to stop them from scoring.”