Barbarians 17-34 Wales: Wales youngsters make their mark ahead of autumn Tests

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales ended a nine-game losing streak with an encouraging 34-17 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham as Sean Lynn’s youthful side produced an impressive display in sweltering conditions.

Although the uncapped fixture will not count towards Wales’ official Test record, it marked just a second win under Lynn and offered plenty of optimism ahead of September’s matches against South Africa and the USA, followed by a two-Test tour of Japan.

With a host of senior players unavailable through injury or club commitments, Lynn named an inexperienced side featuring 11 players aged 22 or younger.

The gamble paid off as makeshift fly-half Kayleigh Powell opened the scoring before uncapped wing Amy Williams enjoyed a dream debut with two tries. Rising scrum-half Seren Lockwood, Courtney Keight and Jorja Aiono also crossed as Wales ran in six tries against a Barbarians team packed with international talent.

Powell, handed the No 10 jersey with Lleucu George rested, impressed throughout and converted two tries, while Lockwood underlined her growing reputation with a lively display that included a superb solo try early in the second half.

Williams was another standout performer, taking advantage of a Barbarians error for her first score before powering through Canada’s World Cup-winning captain Alex Tessier for her second just before half-time.

Number eight Bryonie King also caught the eye with a powerful player-of-the-match performance, producing a series of barnstorming carries and twice going close to scoring.

The Barbarians, representing nine different nations and captained by Australia’s Emily Chancellor, fought back through tries from Amy Rule, Bryony Cleall and Celia Quansah, but Wales always looked the more cohesive side.

There was one concern for Lynn after full-back Nel Metcalfe limped off late on her first appearance since missing the Six Nations.