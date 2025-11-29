Barrow leave it late to deny Christian Fuchs first win as Newport boss

Scott Smith’s late equaliser denied new Newport manager Christian Fuchs his first win as Barrow twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Rodney Parade.

Left-back Anthony Glennon curled in a sublime free-kick to put League Two’s bottom club ahead in the 39th minute.

Ben Whitfield latched on to a long ball over the top from captain Niall Canavan to fire Barrow level on the stroke of half-time.

Fuchs’ men went back in front after 63 minutes as Sammy Braybrooke won possession in midfield and played a perfect through-ball for Courtney Baker-Richardson, who found the top corner with a confident finish.

The Exiles looked be to on course for a first three points at home since March, but Barrow had other ideas.

With six minutes remaining, substitute Connor Mahoney crossed from the left and Smith headed in from close range.

The draw left County five points from safety at the foot of the table.