Barrow move top of League Two after easing past Newport

Elliot Newby’s first Barrow goal helped fire the club to the top of League Two with an impressive 2-0 victory against Newport.

The loss means the Exiles are still yet to notch a win in September, having now lost three games on the trott.

Theo Vassell scored for the second league game running as he wrapped up a one-sided encounter at Holker Street.

The Bluebirds threatened early on as Sam Foley’s volley was kept out by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

But the pressure told in the 27th minute as the recalled Katia Kouyate provided a pin-point cross for Newby to poke home on the slide.

Second half

Townsend produced a fine save to keep out Dean Campbell on the stroke of half-time and after the break Ged Garner nodded a Ben Jackson corner wide for the hosts.

Townsend tipped a Vassell header over after he got on the end of another dangerous Jackson delivery.

But there was nothing he could do from the resulting corner as the duo combined once more with Vassell this time finding the back of the net.

