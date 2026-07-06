Basque president says Spain can play in Bilbao – but only against the Basque Country

Luke James

The Basque President has said Spain would be welcome to play at Bilbao’s San Mamés stadium during the next World Cup — but only against the Basque Country.

In an interview with Spanish national broadcaster RTVE, Imanol Pradales was asked if he would like to see the Spanish national team play in the Basque Country.

The president, known in Basque as Lehandakari, replied: “Against the Basque Country? Of course.”

Bilbao’s San Mames stadium, the home of Athletic Club which hosted Wales’ 1-0 win over the Basque Country in 2006, is set to be among the venues for the 2030 World Cup.

The stadium holds particular importance in Basque history because it was where the country’s flag was openly displayed – held aloft by the captains of Athletic Club and Real Sociedad as they walked out ahead of a Basque derby in 1976 – for the first time in decades during Spain’s fascist dictatorship which had banned it.

Pushed by the RTVE presenter on whether he would like to see Spain play at the San Mames during the World Cup, Pradales replied: “I would like them to play at the San Mames against the Basque Country.”

Pradales, who represents the Basque National Party and has been president since the 2024 elections, acknowledged there are a “few good players” from the Basque Country competing for Spain at the World Cup.

That includes Mikel Oyarzabal of Socieded, who scored twice as Spain beat Austria on Thursday.

Asked whether he was therefore supporting Spain in the World Cup, Pradales answered: “I’d like the team that plays the best to win. I support the Basque national team, full stop.”

The Basque football federation applied for full membership of UEFA in 2020, saying it represented “the wishes of the majority of Basque society”.

The football federations of the Basque Country, as well as Catalonia, has often raised the full status of Wales and Scotland to support their applications.

Those precedents did not stop UEFA rejecting the application on the grounds that the Basque Country is not an independent state.

Independent football nation

Despite that, the Basque Country has continued its campaign to become an independent football nation, with demonstrations being held across the country during the World Cup.

Players and fans of its national team also displayed banners calling for official status at the annual friendly matches they play.

The team’s last match against Palestine in November was watched by more than 50,000 people in Bilbao’s San Mames, which was played in support of peace in Gaza and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

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