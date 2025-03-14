BBC and ITV agree four-year partnership to offer free-to-air live coverage of Men’s Six Nations Championship

The Six Nations will remain on free-to-air TV until at least 2029 after a new broadcast agreement was struck with ITV and BBC.

Under the terms of the new arrangement, ITV will screen all England games live among the 10 matches to which it has secured the rights, with the BBC showing the remaining five.

The deal comes following reported interest in the Championship from TNT Sports which could have seen the competition go behind a paywall for the first time.

The current agreement that also sees games shared between ITV and BBC expires after Saturday’s climax to the 2025 Six Nations.

Significance

“The significance of these new and innovative free-to-air partnerships for the Six Nations cannot be overstated,” Six Nations Rugby chief executive Tom Harrison said.

“By strengthening rugby’s relationships with ITV and the BBC, the sport can continue to give as many fans as possible in the UK access to enjoy live coverage of the Six Nations.

“These partnerships allow us to maximise audience reach whilst generating critical revenue for the game, enabling each union and federation to protect and grow the sport in their country in the coming years.”

England’s clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday will be the last time they feature on the BBC until at least 2030.

ITV currently has the rights to broadcast all matches at Allianz Stadium but from next year that will be expanded to include all of England’s games, home or away.

Women’s Six Nations

The BBC will show every Scotland and Wales home fixture except when they are hosting England and will continue to broadcast the Women’s Six Nations until 2029. Coverage in France, Italy and Ireland has yet to be announced.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “We have worked hard to maintain Six Nations on free-to-air channels and also achieving our financial targets, which is critical in supporting the Rugby Football Union’s investment in the sport.

“It’s testament to the significance of the Six Nations that in an increasingly challenging and competitive broadcast market, ITV and BBC remain committed to providing free-to-air coverage of rugby’s most loved annual Championship and ensuring maximum visibility of our sport.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “This is great news for rugby fans across Wales and the future of the game here in general.

“We have consistently advocated that the Six Nations should remain free-to-air so the majority of the Welsh population are able to enjoy and be inspired by this special tournament.

“There’s no question that rugby, and the Six Nations, are of significant cultural importance to Wales and we hope to see today’s good rugby news extend into the weekend and the Super Saturday match against England!”

