BBC announces live coverage of Wales women’s WXV matches

Wales’ matches in a new global women’s rugby competition will be shown live on free-to-air television as the national side prepares to face South Africa and the USA.

The WXV Global Series 2026 will see Wales and Scotland join ten other nations from around the world in a home-and-away cross-regional touring competition.

Wales begin their campaign in Cardiff on Friday, 18 September against South Africa, and host the USA Women’s Eagles the following weekend.

Live coverage will be available on BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, as well as the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC have said the fixtures highlight their commitment to women’s rugby, giving audiences free-to-air access to live international rugby including the Women’s Six Nations and the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Carolyn Hitt, Head of BBC Radio Wales and BBC Cymru Wales Sport, said: “I’m delighted that BBC Wales will be the host broadcaster for the Vodafone Wales WXV Series.

“BBC Wales is committed to bringing top-quality women’s sport to audiences across Wales, and I can’t wait to see the campaign get underway.”

Tomos Grace, Chief Commercial Officer at the Welsh Rugby Union, added: “Women’s rugby in Wales has two clear strengths, it is the fastest growing part of the game, and it attracts audiences that the men’s team don’t reach. It is central to Welsh rugby.

“It’s great that we get to partner with BBC Wales to broadcast the game. The BBC is a long-standing part of Welsh rugby and we’re proud to work with them to bring the Vodafone Wales WXV Series to the broadest audience possible.”

Fixtures

Wales v South Africa – Friday 18 September – Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, KO 19:15

Wales v USA – Saturday 26 September – Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff, KO 14:15

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