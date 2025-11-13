BBC Cymru Wales agree BKT URC rights for Welsh Christmas derbies

This Christmas promises to be a cracker for rugby fans as BBC Cymru Wales agree free-to-air rights for three Welsh BKT United Rugby Championship matches over the festive period.

In partnership with Premier Sports, Scrum V Live will broadcast the live matches of Cardiff v Scarlets on 19 December (KO 7:45pm), Cardiff v Dragons on Boxing Day (KO 3pm) and Ospreys v Cardiff on New Year’s Day (KO 5:30pm).

This is a co-exclusive agreement with Premier Sports for the URC rights, which will broadcast the games at the same time.

All three Scrum V Live programmes will be presented by Catrin Heledd, with Gareth Rhys Owen commentating. Alun Wyn Jones and Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies will be among the programme’s guests.

Garmon Rhys, Interim Director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: “It’s brilliant that we’re able to bring the festive URC derbies to free-to-air television again this year. We know it’s a staple over the Christmas period for rugby fans across Wales, and I’m proud that our talented team at BBC Wales will be producing the live coverage for all three games.”

Martin Anayi, CEO of United Rugby Championship, said: “These games are part of the fabric of Welsh sport and a real high point of the rugby calendar, we’re delighted that Premier Sports and BBC Wales could work together to bring these terrific URC contests to a wider audience.”