BBC secures live television rights for Wales men’s international football matches

The BBC has announced it has agreed an exclusive deal to broadcast Wales men’s international football matches in the run-up to the FIFA Men’s 2026 World Cup.

Rhuanedd Richards, Director BBC Cymru Wales, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve signed a deal to bring the action from Wales’ matches to our screens.

“Craig Bellamy and the Cymru squad are about to start a brand new campaign and I’m so pleased that BBC Cymru Wales will be with them all the way, bringing international football to fans across the nation.”

Coverage

Noel Mooney, CEO of the Football Association of Wales said: “As we approach an exciting World Cup qualification campaign with Craig Bellamy at the helm, the Football Association of Wales is looking forward to working with BBC Cymru Wales, on their free-to-air coverage of the Cymru Men’s National Team.

“It’s fantastic that every Welsh fan will be able to watch our matches for free via the BBC’s fantastic coverage.”

The deal, agreed with UEFA, will include 13 live Wales matches, including all the World Cup qualifiers.

Rights

Coverage begins with Wales’s FIFA World Cup qualifier match versus Kazakhstan on March 22nd which will be broadcast on the BBC (BBC One Wales and BBC Three) and in Welsh on S4C, alongside live commentaries on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

The deal adds to BBC Wales’ existing live football coverage of the Women’s international team.

The BBC’s broadcast agreement also includes all Scotland and Northern Ireland men’s international matches – the first time the broadcaster has secured full live rights for all three of the UK’s devolved nations.

The campaign to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin at the Cardiff City Stadium against Kazakhstan on Saturday 22 March, followed by a journey to North Macedonia three days later.

Craig Bellamy’s side will then face a double header in June at home to Liechtenstein (Friday 6) before facing the group’s top seeds, Belgium, away on Monday 9 June.

