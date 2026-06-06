Bellamy admits Wales ‘need to be better’ after Romania defeat

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Craig Bellamy admitted Wales “need to be better” after a 2-1 defeat to Romania in Bucharest extended his side’s winless run in 2026.

The Dragons ended their season on a disappointing note as Romania claimed victory at Stadionul Steaua, continuing Wales’ long wait for an away friendly win, a run stretching back to 2008.

Florinel Coman gave the hosts the lead before David Brooks levelled shortly after the restart. Wales looked the more likely winners at that stage, with Lewis Koumas and Chris Mepham both going close.

But Romania snatched victory 10 minutes from time when Adrian Rus headed home, with goalkeeper Danny Ward unable to keep the effort out.

Bellamy did not hide his frustration after the final whistle.

“Disappointing,” he said.

“There were some good bits, but there were some negatives as well. We need to be better.

“I felt we didn’t create the opportunity enough to get into the final third and create consistent chances.”

Wales enjoyed the majority of possession and registered nine shots on target, but struggled to turn that control into clear-cut opportunities.

Bellamy felt his side were too slow and cautious in possession.

“We had one or two exceptional chances of course, but we were too deep in the build-up, and that’s not what we look for,” he said.

“We want to break lines and be attacking the defence on a regular basis.

“I just thought we were slow moving the ball at times which didn’t help us, so I’m disappointed.”

Substitute Koumas came close to rescuing a point late on, only for goalscorer Rus to make a crucial goal-line intervention. Cameron Congreve was unmarked nearby and may have been the better option for the Liverpool youngster.

The defeat means Wales remain without a victory this year following their World Cup play-off heartbreak in March. Their last win came in November’s emphatic 7-1 victory over North Macedonia.

Despite the setback, Bellamy insisted the performance highlighted areas his side can improve ahead of a demanding Nations League campaign.

“If we want to improve, these are the areas we need to improve on,” he said.

“That excites me as well because I do like the team, I like how we play.

“If we are better in certain areas that’s going to allow us to be able to compete with the top teams on a regular basis.”

Wales face a stern challenge when they return to action in September, having been drawn alongside Portugal, Denmark and Norway in Nations League A.

Tested

“That’s where we want to be and we’re going to be tested now on that in the Nations League,” Bellamy said.

“It’s going to test everything about us.”

Brooks echoed his manager’s concerns, admitting Wales were below their usual standards.

“We were not good enough, not at all,” he said.

“We kept the ball quite nicely, but we lacked penetrating passes. We played in the wrong areas.

“We need to be miles better in the Nations League and in the next camp.”

Wales begin their Nations League campaign away to Portugal on September 24.