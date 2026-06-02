Bellamy hails Koumas after late equaliser rescues Wales against Ghana

Nation.Cymru staff

Craig Bellamy believes Lewis Koumas has a long-term future as Wales’ centre-forward after the Liverpool youngster scored his first international goal to rescue a 1-1 draw against Ghana in Cardiff.

Koumas headed home a Neco Williams cross in the third minute of stoppage time to deny the World Cup-bound visitors victory.

The 20-year-old’s dramatic intervention came after substitute Caleb Yirenkyi had put Ghana ahead midway through the second half, converting from close range after the ball rebounded off a post.

Asked where he sees Koumas fitting into his plans, Bellamy revealed he views the forward as a potential answer to Wales’ shortage of natural strikers.

He said: “Nine, because we don’t really have many nines coming through.

“He could be a huge asset for us on the wing, but due to our lack of nines coming through the system I see him there. We’ve used him a lot in training that way.”

Bellamy was particularly pleased to see Koumas get the reward for his patience and commitment.

He said: “There’s a lot to like about Koumy. He’s such a young player and I’m over the moon that he got his goal.

“He’s been in every camp I’ve had and at times he hasn’t played. I see him as a real future player for Wales that is going to have a big say.”

The Wales manager felt his side had done enough to win the game before Ghana’s goal.

Daniel James struck the woodwork twice and Wales dominated possession, enjoying almost two-thirds of the ball while creating the better chances throughout the contest.

Bellamy admitted his side lost some of their attacking edge after a strong start, but remained satisfied with the overall display against opponents preparing for this summer’s World Cup.

He said: “I think we had enough chances to win this quite comfortably and there’s always a threat.

“Ghana have a lot of players who are getting ready for the World Cup, and one or two who may be looking after themselves for the World Cup.”

Bellamy was also encouraged by the way his players handled the visitors’ pace and counter-attacking threat.

“I’m really happy with it. They’re a dangerous team in transition because of the speed they always have in the top line,” he said.

“The first 20-odd minutes we were strong. I felt we were too comfortable, it became a little bit too easy and then we lost our directness of runs.”

The friendly was the first of two June fixtures as Bellamy continues to build towards the Nations League campaign later this year.

With Portugal, Denmark and Norway awaiting Wales in League A, the manager again used the occasion to assess players on the fringes of his starting side.

He said: “It was an opportunity again to use a lot of players, one or two have trained very well and one or two have come in new.”

Wales now face Romania on Friday, with Bellamy likely to continue shuffling his squad as preparations continue for demanding fixtures upcoming in autumn.