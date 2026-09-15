Bellamy hits back at questions over Wales commitment after Burnley talks

Nation.Cymru staff/ agencies

Craig Bellamy has insisted his commitment to Wales should never be questioned after revealing why he turned down the chance to return to Burnley as manager.

The Wales boss appeared set for a return to Turf Moor in the summer after the Football Association of Wales gave the Championship club permission to speak to him about its managerial vacancy.

Bellamy, who worked as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley between 2022 and 2024, eventually chose to remain with Wales.

But the talks disappointed some supporters after the 47-year-old had previously described managing his country as “the best job in the world” and said he wanted to lead Wales at Euro 2028.

Bellamy said his record, both as a player and manager, demonstrated his commitment to Wales.

He said: “Look, I think trust, commitment… because I’ve had that thrown [at me] as well.

“I think my body of work over the years, I don’t think I need to say too much about that.

“My commitment has always been there and I’ve proven that over the years.

“I had to go and get solicitors’ letters from independent people because the club were trying to tell me not to play, can’t play, we’re going to sue you if you do play.

“So I had to get independent solicitors’ letters to make sure I was able to play for Wales. I haven’t seen anyone else do that.”

Bellamy, who won 78 caps for Wales during an injury-hit playing career, also said he had never claimed expenses while representing his country.

He said: “We can talk about paying for myself to play. I’ve never once claimed an expense on Wales, not now, not when I was a player – ever.

“I don’t see it like that, I never do that. Wales is more important, way more important to me.

“I still do it now. I’ve never put in an expense, never will, because this is not an expense.

“Wrexham going out of the Football League? I donated money to Wrexham, they stay in the league.

“So my commitment with Wales, I don’t believe I have to ever try and win anyone over with that.”

Burnley talks

Bellamy said his previous relationship with Burnley meant he was willing to hold talks, but ultimately decided Wales remained the right job for him and his family.

He said: “I worked two years there and had a good relationship with them.

“It was flattering – we all like our ego being exercised and being wanted – but for me, my partner, my kids, this is the place and we didn’t see anything else being able to move that.

“For them to progress the conversation and speak to me even further, they had to do what Wales had done with them.

“They had to get permission from Burnley and then we had a conversation. Burnley got into the conversation with Wales because you have to do it right.

“I then had a decision to make and I made the decision to stay.

“I spoke to Noel [Mooney, FAW chief executive] and then I spoke to Burnley. It was as simple as that.”

Addressing his previous description of the Wales position as the “best job in the world”, Bellamy said: “I haven’t spoken about this before and I know there was a lot said about ‘the best job in the world’. Every job I am at is the best job in the world.

“I can’t control the narrative and what goes on after that. Nor do I ever want to get involved in trying to control it. Let it be.

“I’ve never moved from anything I’ve ever done for money, and I’m not going to change now.

“I’m comfortable with the decision I’ve made and I’ve always been committed in everything I do. That hasn’t changed.”

Bellamy said he would still “love” to lead Wales at Euro 2028, when Cardiff is due to stage matches, but acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with management.

He said: “Oh, I’d love to – but that’s two years from now.

“Nothing’s guaranteed. I’m no different, I’m not more special than anyone else [in management].”

Nations League

Bellamy was speaking after naming a 28-man squad for Wales’ opening Nations League A fixtures, with Leeds defender Jayden Lienou and Cardiff forward Cian Ashford among those selected.

Lienou, 18, was called up late for June friendlies against Ghana and Romania after not initially being included in Bellamy’s squad.

The left-back has been included in Leeds’ matchday squads but has yet to make his senior debut for the club.

Ashford, 21, has been rewarded for a strong start to the Championship season in which he has scored twice.

Harry Wilson and Jordan James return after missing the Ghana and Romania games through injury, while Wes Burns is back in the squad following his move to Leicester.

Wales are without injured centre-backs Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor, with Cardiff defender Lawlor having not played since suffering an injury on international duty against Ghana.

Wales begin their Nations League campaign with two difficult away fixtures, facing Portugal in Lisbon on September 24 before travelling to Copenhagen to play Denmark three days later.

They then return to Cardiff to face Norway and Denmark at the beginning of October.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Man Utd), D Ward (Wrexham), T King (Everton), J Dasilva (Coventry), J Lienou (Leeds), B Davies (Tottenham), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd), C Mepham (West Brom), B Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Nottm Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), J James (Wolves, on loan from Rennes), L Cullen (Leicester), J Colwill (Cardiff), H Wilson (Leeds), N Broadhead (Wrexham), C Ashford (Cardiff), B Johnson (Everton), S Thomas (Hull), L Koumas (Liverpool), C Congreve (Westerlo), K Moore (Wrexham), M Harris (Oxford), D James (Leeds), D Brooks (Bournemouth), W Burns (Leicester).

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