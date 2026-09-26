Bellamy hoping Denmark can provide another memorable Wales moment

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Craig Bellamy returns to Copenhagen on Sunday hoping to continue his remarkable record against Denmark.

The Wales boss will be back at Parken Stadium, where he scored an 87th-minute winner as a 19-year-old in a 2-1 Euro 2000 qualifying victory in October 1998.

It was Bellamy’s first competitive international goal and ended a seven-game winless run for Wales – but his celebrations were apparently not shared by all of his teammates.

The victory was credited with helping under-pressure manager Bobby Gould remain in his job.

“I got loads of stick for it after the game as well, from the players in the changing room, and they weren’t too happy,” Bellamy said.

“For me it was one of the happiest moments of my career at 19 years of age, and the players looked at me with such disgust.

“The actual reflection of the game, they battered us. To come on, and it was the furthest thought from my mind that I was going to get a winner. It was crazy.”

Bellamy enjoyed another winner against Denmark a decade later, scoring from around 20 yards as Wales secured a 1-0 friendly victory near Copenhagen in November 2008.

He now faces the Danes from the touchline with both countries looking for their first points of the Nations League campaign.

Wales were beaten 1-0 by Portugal in Lisbon in their opening League A Group 4 fixture on Thursday, while Denmark suffered a 3-2 defeat against neighbours Norway.

Neither side qualified for this year’s World Cup and both are also enduring lengthy waits for a victory.

Wales have not won since beating North Macedonia last November, while Denmark’s last success came against the same opponents in March.

With Denmark travelling to Cardiff for the return fixture on October 4, the two meetings could have a significant bearing on which country avoids finishing bottom of the group and relegation to League B.

“If we want to stay in Group A, of course, a positive result will help,” Bellamy said.

“But I honestly believe even after these four games, third place is not going to be out. This is going to go to the end, and that gives you something to fight for.”

Changes

Bellamy has indicated he will make changes after the defeat in Portugal as Wales negotiate four games in 11 days with an injury-hit squad.

Denmark coach Brian Riemer has described Sunday’s encounter as a “must-win”, but Bellamy was reluctant to make bold predictions ahead of his return to Copenhagen.

He said it would be wise not to “poke the bear” as Wales look for their first victory of 2026.

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