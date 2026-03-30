Bellamy insists Wales job is ‘best in the world’ after World Cup heartbreak

Craig Bellamy says managing Wales remains “the best role in the world” despite the national side’s World Cup hopes ending in painful fashion.

Wales’ bid to reach a second successive tournament came to an end after a penalty shootout defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team on Thursday, leaving Bellamy facing the task of rebuilding ahead of the next campaign.

Speaking before Tuesday’s friendly against Northern Ireland national football team in Cardiff, the 46-year-old admitted the disappointment had hit harder than expected — but insisted his commitment to the role remains unchanged.

“It’s always difficult after not achieving your objectives,” he said.

“The heartbreak was more than I anticipated, but to gain the energy, to refocus, to want to go again, is definitely still there. It’s the best role in the world.

“Nothing will ever compare to this, so why would I want to wish it away?”

Bellamy is approaching the midpoint of a four-year contract with Wales and has attracted reported interest from club sides, including former team Celtic F.C..

But he gave no indication he is considering a move away from the international job.

Instead, he acknowledged the wider impact of missing out on the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America, with Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney warning the failure to qualify could cost Welsh football around £8.7m.

Bellamy said he felt a degree of responsibility, particularly given the ongoing need to improve football infrastructure across Wales.

“My concentration was more about the players I’m leading, but I’m fully aware of the infrastructure we have in Wales and how much it needs to improve,” he said.

“We have taken big steps so far, but we need to keep improving… so I do feel guilty.”

Despite that, he said family life had helped him regain perspective after the defeat.

“When you’re a five-year-old, you haven’t got a clue what happened,” he said, describing how his children quickly brought him “back to reality”.

Changes

Attention now turns to the friendly with Northern Ireland, a fixture both sides must fulfil under UEFA rules despite their recent defeats.

Bellamy confirmed there will be changes to his squad, with several players already returning to their clubs.

“We’ve got to start looking forward now because the simple fact is, we have a game,” he said.

“We both have to pick ourselves up and move on.”