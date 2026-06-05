Bellamy relives 1994 heartbreak ahead of Romania rematch

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Craig Bellamy has recalled how Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi “broke Welsh hearts” as Wales prepare to face Romania in Bucharest.

The Wales manager was just 14 when Hagi inspired Romania to qualification for the 1994 World Cup at Wales’ expense, a campaign that remains one of the great heartbreaks in Welsh football history.

Hagi scored twice in a 5-1 victory over Wales in Bucharest and was also on target in a 2-1 win in Cardiff that proved crucial in Romania reaching the tournament in the United States.

While Romania went on to enjoy a memorable run to the quarter-finals, defeating Colombia and Argentina along the way, Wales were left to reflect on what might have been. Manager Terry Yorath was sacked soon afterwards and Wales would have to wait another 28 years before finally reaching a World Cup.

Now Bellamy is set to come up against Hagi once again, with the former Barcelona and Real Madrid playmaker beginning his second spell as Romania manager.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s friendly in Bucharest, Bellamy admitted Hagi left a lasting impression on Welsh football fans.

“Hagi has had a huge impression on our country,” he said.

“He was an incredible talent, amazing player. He broke our hearts really, watching them go to the World Cup and not our country.

“If anyone from the outside world was surprised watching them, we weren’t.”

Bellamy said Romania’s success was not solely down to Hagi, pointing to a generation of outstanding players that included Florin Raducioiu, Ilie Dumitrescu and Gheorghe Popescu.

“It wasn’t just Hagi,” he said. “The list could go on, they were littered with incredible players.

“We were a little bit envious, watching them in the World Cup, because maybe we could have done this against Argentina or Colombia.

“But it was their moment, Hagi’s moment as well. He had a huge impression on me because he was a unique, special player.”

Wales head into the match without Cardiff defender Dylan Lawlor, who suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s draw with Ghana.

Experienced defenders Ben Davies and Connor Roberts have recovered from injury and are available, although Bellamy suggested neither is likely to start.

The game will be Wales’ final fixture before they begin their Nations League A campaign in September against Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

Away record

Bellamy is also keen to address a long-standing away record in friendly matches. Wales have not won a friendly on foreign soil since November 2008, when Bellamy himself scored the winner in a victory over Denmark.

“Our June fixtures are nowhere near, but actually our friendlies are not great when you look at the records,” he said.

“The last time we won away was 2008. It’s like, ‘come on’.

“If we want to create expectations, to put demands on ourselves and the public as well, we must have a better record than what we have.”