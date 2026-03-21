Bellamy tips Brennan Johnson to shine for Wales despite Palace goal drought

Craig Bellamy has backed Brennan Johnson to fire for Wales after struggling to justify his big-money move to Crystal Palace.

Johnson’s £35million transfer from Tottenham to Palace was among the biggest deals of the January window, but the 24-year-old has yet to open his goal account at Selhurst Park.

The winger scored 18 goals for Tottenham last season and wrote his name in Spurs folklore with the Europa League final winner against Manchester United in Bilbao.

But Johnson has gone four months since scoring, with his last goal coming in Wales’ 7-1 crushing of North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying.

“He was looking for more game time,” Wales manager Bellamy said of Johnson’s switch across London and ahead of the Dragons’ World Cup play-off semi-final.

“It hasn’t quite materialised because they have quite a consistent group there and the way they play, but it’s an established Premier League club and I’m sure he’ll do brilliant at Palace.

It’s never easy moving during the season. Sometimes it really works and sometimes it’s a slow burner.

“His has been a little bit slower, but we play completely different to how Palace play.

“There is no right or wrong in that, but I just focus on what he can offer us and he can offer us a lot.”

Wales welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to Cardiff for a World Cup play-off semi-final on Thursday.

The winners will play Italy or Northern Ireland at home on March 31 for a place at this summer’s World Cup.

Johnson produced arguably his best performance on the international stage in November as Wales scored seven for the first time since 1978.

Sharp

Bellamy said: “He was really sharp and a big part of that performance. I think we’ve seen what he can do.

“With his ability he should be looking to go by players all the time. Run past them and commit them, whether that’s inside or outside.

“He was a real big threat with his runs in behind, the timing, the counter-movement.

“His overall performance was top and he can do that against Bosnia.”