Bellamy’s big test, Dzeko danger – talking points ahead of Wales-Bosnia play-off

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in their World Cup play-off in Cardiff on Thursday.

The winners of the semi-final will play Italy or Northern Ireland at home on March 31 for a place at this summer’s World Cup.

Here, the Press Association looks at the main talking points surrounding the game at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales hoping for history repeat

The Dragons navigated their way through the play-offs in 2022 to end a 64-year wait to play at a World Cup in Qatar. Wales made the most of home advantage that time with Gareth Bale scoring all three goals, first in a 2-1 semi-final victory over Austria and then a 1-0 final win against Ukraine. The ‘Red Wall’ played a huge part on each occasion – and the draw has been kind to Wales again with another home final should they beat Bosnia for the first time in their history.

Acid test for Bellamy

Craig Bellamy promised high energy and front-foot football after succeeding Robert Page as Wales manager in the summer of 2024. Bellamy has certainly delivered on that pledge, with Wales having transformed into a possession-based team capable of scoring goals from different departments. Wales scored a record 21 goals in a qualification campaign, but Bellamy knows the play-offs represent the greatest challenge yet of his methods and tactical approach.

Wilson steps into main role

The retirement of the talismanic Bale after the 2022 World Cup left a vacancy for a Wales hero. Step forward Harry Wilson, who has been enjoying the season of his life for club and country. Wilson has scored 12 of his 17 Wales goals in the past three years and bagged a hat-trick on his last appearance against North Macedonia in November. He has also hit double figures for Fulham this term and been one of the best players in the Premier League.

Davies absence hurts Wales

Injuries to Wales’ defence will have given Bellamy sleepless nights. Skipper Ben Davies broke his ankle in January and Chris Mepham is also absent. The big question for Bellamy is who does he play at centre-back alongside Joe Rodon? Swansea’s Ben Cabango has not been in great form, while Cardiff centre-back Dylan Lawlor has huge potential but limited experience. Ethan Ampadu could slot in alongside Leeds team-mate Rodon, but that would weaken the Wales midfield.

Bosnia banking on Dzeko

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko is still captaining his country and chasing World Cup dreams at the age of 40. Dzeko, who now plays for Bundesliga 2 side Schalke, is Bosnia’s all-time top scorer with 72 goals from a record 146 caps. Bosnia were within 13 minutes of reaching the global showpiece in November when an Austria equaliser sent them into the play-offs. Bosnia, who made their only appearance at a World Cup in 2014, have never lost to Wales in four games – winning two and drawing two.