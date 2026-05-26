Ben Davies and Connor Roberts back in action for Wales

Wales welcome back Ben Davies and Connor Roberts following lengthy injury absences for summer friendlies against Ghana and Romania.

Skipper Davies broke his ankle playing for Tottenham in January and it was uncertain whether the 100-times capped defender would play again this season.

Full-back Roberts has not played this term after picking up Achilles and hamstring injuries and then suffering dead leg complications.

The pair missed the World Cup play-off semi-final defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy said: “The example Ben shows in training but also off the pitch, how he leads, is so important for us.

“He was a big miss (against Bosnia), but that’s reality.

“We’re monitoring him and we’ll see where he can play and what minutes he can play.

“But just having him in the squad is so big. My messaging becomes so much easier because he’s the one taking it onto the pitch.

“When you have a player like Ben in your squad, it really makes a big difference.”

Roberts was an unused Burnley substitute for their final Premier League game on Sunday.

The 30-year-old’s last competitive appearance came for Wales against Belgium in a World Cup qualifier nearly 12 months ago.

Bellamy said: “It’s been a long time. I haven’t really had Connor. It’s been little bits here and there.

“But having Connor back because I’ve worked with him previously (at Burnley) and he knows how we work, he’s definitely a big help.

“His ability, but also tactically how aware he is when we need to adapt, he is definitely a coach on the pitch.”

Bellamy’s 26-strong squad shows six changes from the one that lost to Bosnia on penalties.

Centre-back Chris Mepham, midfielder Kai Andrews and strikers Isaak Davies and Kieffer Moore also return.

Jordan James, Liam Cullen and Mark Harris miss out with the trio understood to be nursing end-of-season knocks.

Adam Davies, Rubin Colwill and Rabbi Matondo are also absent.

Wales complete their season by hosting World Cup-bound Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium on June 2 before playing Romania in Bucharest four days later.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Leeds), D Ward (Wrexham), T King (Everton), J Dasilva (Coventry), C Roberts (Burnley), R Norrington-Davies (Sheff Utd). R Kpakio (Cardiff), B Davies (Tottenham), C Mepham (West Brom), B Cabango (Swansea), D Lawlor (Cardiff), J Rodon (Leeds), N Williams (Nottm Forest), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), K Andrews (Coventry), J Colwill (Cardiff), D Brooks (Bournemouth), S Thomas (Stoke), H Wilson (Fulham), N Broadhead (Wrexham), L Koumas (Liverpool), D James (Leeds), B Johnson (C Palace), I Davies (Cardiff), K Moore (Wrexham).