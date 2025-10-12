Ben Davies ‘as good as ever’ for Wales ahead of landmark appearance

Craig Bellamy has hailed “beyond impressive” Ben Davies as the Tottenham defender prepares to win his 100th cap for Wales.

Davies is set to become the fourth Welshman to make a century of appearances for his country against Belgium on Monday, following Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey to three figures.

Consistent

The 32-year-old looks on course to break Bale’s 111-cap record with the Wales captain as consistent as ever, according to Dragons manager Bellamy.

“I watched the game back against Canada (in September) and he was so good,” Bellamy said of Davies.

“He was just amazing – every part of his game. As good as I’ve ever seen him play for Wales, that was my feeling.

“We can all agree that he’s been a top player. But we are all very impressed with him as an individual, as a person.

“You can see when he does interviews. He’s very impressive. He will be a top manager if he wants to be. Or he could become a director of football, or a CEO.

“He’s that level and beyond impressive as a person. His level of consistency – and his consistency of being available – is a credit to him.”

Lynchpin

Davies has been a defensive lynchpin during the greatest period in the history of Welsh football.

The Neath-born centre-back or full-back made his Wales debut in a 2-1 win over Scotland in 2012 only a few weeks after his Premier League bow for Swansea.

Davies started every match as Chris Coleman’s side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – Wales’ first tournament in 58 years – and enshrined his name in Welsh football for an incredible goal-line clearance in the opening game that denied Slovakia scoring inside three minutes.

He also played for Wales at the Covid-delayed 2020 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup.

Bellamy said: “I have loved him. As a coach, he is such a big help. I lean on him a lot.

“He’s the voice for a lot of players. He is the main part of the leadership group and when he talks, you listen.

“He’s not playing every week for his club and that could be a very difficult period for some individuals.

“But he’s still able to train and play to such a high standard. You just know what he is.”

Wales must beat Belgium in Cardiff to maintain hopes of finishing top of their group and qualifying automatically for next summer’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Bellamy’s side are almost certainly guaranteed a play-off spot in March due to their successful Nations League campaign last year.