Ben Davies ruled out of Wales’ World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury

Wales captain Ben Davies has been ruled out of upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

Davies has not played since being injured during his 100th Wales appearance against Belgium a month ago, and his Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said later the 32-year-old defender would miss “weeks” with a hamstring problem.

Wrexham striker Kieffer Moore and Swansea defender Ben Cabango have also withdrawn from Craig Bellamy’s squad due to injuries.

“Isaak Davies and Rhys Norrington-Davies have been added to the squad to face Liechtenstein and North Macedonia,” read a Football Association of Wales statement.

“Ben Davies, Ben Cabango and Kieffer Moore have withdrawn due to injuries.”

Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu is expected to take the armband from Davies for the Vaduz clash with group minnows Liechtenstein on Saturday and the home game with North Macedonia in Cardiff three days later.

Wales are locked in a battle for second spot with North Macedonia in Group J, with Belgium set to top the section and secure the automatic qualification place for next summer’s finals.

The Dragons need to win both games to finish runners-up and give themselves a more favourable draw in the play-offs next March.