Bids open to host 2035 men’s rugby World Cup next month

World Rugby has launched the official process for the selection of the hosts for the men’s World Cup in 2035.

Expressions of interest will be opened for applicants from October this year, with preferred hosts identified in May 2027 ahead of a final decision from the World Rugby Council in November 2027.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are reportedly set to make a joint bid for the showpiece tournament, while Spain and Italy are also both said to be considering putting themselves forward.

‘Renewed strategy’

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “The process we are launching for 2035 sits at the very heart of our renewed strategy to grow the reach, strength and impact of the global game for our members.

“Following historic tournaments in the USA, we see 2035 as another major opportunity to unlock new audiences and additional value while ensuring Rugby World Cup continues to inspire and unite the world through rugby.”

The next Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027 will be held in Australia.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 1 to November 13, 2027, and will feature an expanded format with 24 teams for the first time. The USA hosts the 2031 tournament after being the only nation to bid.