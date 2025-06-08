Big decision made on Ben Davies’ club future

Wales defender Ben Davies now knows where he will be playing his club football next season.

There had been much speculation surrounding his future but that has now been put to bed, after it was announced that Tottenham have taken up the 12-month option in Davies’ deal to keep him at the club for another season.

The Welshman is Spurs’ longest serving player after he joined in the summer of 2015 – two months before the arrival of Son Heung-min.

The Wales captain has made 358 appearances for Tottenham and is set to work under his sixth permanent head coach at the club during the 2025-26 campaign after Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the idea of a return to former club Tottenham to replace Ange Postecoglou as “not realistic”.

Spurs are seeking a new head coach having sacked Postecoglou just 16 days after leading the club to Europa League glory, their first trophy in 17 years.

United States boss Pochettino ended a five-year stay at Tottenham in November 2019, having helped Spurs reach the final of the Champions League that year.

The Argentinian signed a two-year contract to become US head coach last September and is expected to lead the team into next year’s home World Cup.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey in Connecticut, Pochettino told reporters: “After I left in 2019, every time that I was free, and the place of the position of the manager or head coach in Tottenham Hotspur, my name is appearing on the list.

“If you have seen the rumours, I think there are 100 coaches in the list. I think, don’t be worried about that.

“If something happened, for sure you will see, but we cannot talk about this type of thing, because I think today, it’s not real. It’s not realistic.

“Look at where I am, where we are. And the thing is, the answer is so clear, no? But we’re talking about it because it’s my club, like Newells or Espanyol.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite for the vacancy, but as of Saturday, Tottenham were yet to make an official approach for the Danish coach, the PA news agency understands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

