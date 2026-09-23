Big-name signings bring fresh hope for Welsh rugby

Simon Thomas

Tom Shanklin has hailed the high profile overseas signings made by the four Welsh teams as a major positive going into the new BKT URC season.

A host of imports have arrived over the summer, with Aussies Marika Koroibete, Liam Wright, Lawson Creighton and Lalakai Foketi joining the Ospreys, while 76-cap former Wallaby prop Scott Sio has linked up with Cardiff Rugby, along with Namibian centre Le Roux Malan and Tongan forward Semisi Paea.

The Dragons have signed Samoan international scrum-half Ere Enari, Tongan Test wing Anzelo Tuitavuki and Kiwi No 8 Terrell Peita, with the Scarlets recruiting Cullen Grace and Isaac Murray-MacGregor from New Zealand, plus South African lock Alex Grove.

Double Grand Slam-winner Shanklin, who will be covering the BKT URC as a pundit for Premier Sports, feels it’s a timely boost.

“I can’t remember a season where there have been as many big name signings. That’s the positive,” said the former Wales centre.

“We’ve obviously lost Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, but there have been some really good signings.

“To strengthen the teams, there has to be a foreign influx and we’ve got that. You’ve got some big names coming into Welsh rugby.

“If you go back 20 years, it used to be a regular thing and the teams were competitive.

“So, in the short-term, I think it’s a good thing.

“We have been struggling for wins a lot over the last few years in Welsh rugby.

“I would be excited as a youngster seeing different nationalities coming over who have played international rugby.

“It’s a feel-good factor to show that these regions want to compete. To do that, you’ve got to sign big names and we have got some big names coming to Welsh rugby which is good.”

Ex-Cardiff star Shanklin points to the impact of previous overseas players at the Arms Park when it comes to what they can bring.

“If you look at what the likes of Xavier Rush and Nick Williams did, it’s experience and a fair bit of culture as well, in terms of how to hold yourself in training and looking after yourself.

“It’s values, all this stuff that a lot of foreigners can deliver.

“Xavier Rush was brilliant, while Paul Tito was one of the better ones, just the bloke he was. He was massive for culture, for values.”

Pecking order

Giving his thoughts on the current pecking order of the Welsh teams, Shanklin said: “Cardiff finished sixth in the BKT URC last season and qualified for the Champions Cup which is good and positive.

“I think they will probably be the best Welsh team again this year.

“Them winning ten out of 11 home games in the league last season is massive for confidence, making the Arms Park a tough place to come.

“They go on to the field there and expect to win, which is good.

“I think their signings have been positive too. Jarrod Evans coming back is good. It gives them real good options at fly-half.

“Scott Sio seems to have fitted in really well and will bring lots of experience, while Le Roux Malan is a big unit in the centre, which is something they have lacked there, a bit of size.

“Mason Grady, if he’s back fit, it’s a big season for him, while Teddy Williams will be available again too.

“So I think Cardiff are probably the strongest Welsh team.”

They will kick off their BKT URC campaign by travelling to Llanelli to take on the Scarlets this Saturday.

“It’s good to start with a derby,” said Shanklin.

“It’s a big game and it’s important to start the season well.

“The best thing the Welsh teams can do is win their home games, as many as they can. Then, if you can pick up the odd win away from home, great.”

‘Excited’

As for the prospects for the Wales national team, the 70-cap Shanklin says: “I think we will be better than last season.

“If you look at some of the young players coming through, you have to get excited by it. There is plenty of talent.

“If you wrote down every single player we have at our disposal, it doesn’t look that bad.

“You would be looking for them to win two games in the autumn and it would be nice if they could get two more victories in the Six Nations.”

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