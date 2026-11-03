Birthday boy Matthew making Welsh college proud at Rugby League World Cup

Nation Cymru staff

A teenage rugby player will celebrate his 17th birthday representing Wales at the World Cup in Australia – with his dad lining up alongside him.

Matthew Turner, who studies Level 3 Esports at Coleg Cambria Deeside, was selected for the Wales Wheelchair Rugby League squad alongside his father, Martin.

They are one of two father-and-son combinations in the team.

Matthew will mark his birthday when Wales face Ireland, having opened their World Cup campaign against England.

“It’s not something that happens every day, getting the chance to play in a World Cup as a teenager, so I feel incredibly privileged,” he said.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s been a dream of mine to represent Wales overseas since I got my first cap in Scotland earlier this year.

“To be doing that alongside my dad, and celebrating my birthday out there, makes it even more special.

“We know there are some brilliant teams, including England and France, but we’ve got a great squad and we’re going out there to show what we can do.

“Anything can happen in this sport. We go into every game believing we can win, because you have to have that mindset. We want to make Wales proud.”

A former rugby union player, Matthew took up wheelchair rugby league aged 13 after attending a taster session following the previous World Cup.

One of the squad’s able-bodied players, he also represents North Wales Crusaders and has Welsh family roots in the Valleys.

Wales head coach Alan Caron said: “Matthew is a fantastic example of what wheelchair rugby league can offer young people. To be selected for a World Cup at just 16, and to share that experience with his dad, is something really special.

“He’s got great pace, enthusiasm and a real desire to improve, and he’s already shown what he can bring to this squad.

“It’s also a brilliant story for the sport in Wales, showing that wheelchair rugby league is a game for everyone, bringing families together and giving players opportunities to represent their country on the biggest stage. Matthew and Martin can be incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved to get here.”

Away from rugby, Matthew enjoys Rocket League and hopes to compete in Esports while pursuing a gaming career.

Lauren Crofts, Lecturer in Esports and Programme Lead in HE Esports, said: “We are immensely proud here in the Esports Department to see Matt be selected to represent Wales in the Wheelchair World Cup.

“His dedication, discipline and passion for the sport are truly inspiring to everyone at Coleg Cambria. To reach this level of competition is a huge achievement, and we know he will represent both Wales and our community with pride. We’ll all be cheering him on.”

The squad’s preparations received a boost when the 10,000 x £1 = CYMRU fundraising campaign reached its target after the team lost its front-of-shirt sponsor.

Matthew added: “It’s amazing that so many people have supported us. We’re confident, excited and can’t wait to get started.

“Having CYMRU on our shirts will make it even more special. We want to do everyone proud.”

For more information, visit www.wrl.wales and www.cambria.ac.uk.