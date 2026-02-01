BKT URC Round 11 Review: Ospreys players pay tribute to fans after thrilling derby win

Simon Thomas

Match-winning hero Keelan Giles paid tribute to the Ospreys fans after his last minute try secured a dramatic 19-13 Welsh derby victory over Dragons RFC.

Winger Giles cut through to the line with just 55 seconds left on the clock to spark scenes of wild celebration both on and off the field at Bridgend’s Brewery Field.

It was his 50th try for the region and what a moment to score it.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I would just like to say a massive thanks to the crowd for coming out in numbers. They were the voice and it was a great night.

“It’s class. We spoke about it all week that this would be a massive game and I am so glad we got the win in the end. It was a physical game and the boys dug deep.”

Giles’ decisive score came when the Dragons were reduced to 14 men after prop Cebo Dlamini had been sin binned for head contact in a tackle.

“Obviously they had some early subs and a yellow card right at the end there, so we just thought take them edge to edge, they are going to be on their feet and luckily enough we were able to get the try in the end,” said the pacy winger who was named Player of the Match.

Adding his thoughts, skipper Sam Parry said: “The fans mean so much to us. We are proud to represent them and proud to represent this team.

“It’s something we spoke about before the game, just what it means to wear the jersey.

“I thought we stuck in there well and deserved it in the end.”



Delighted Ospreys coach Mark Jones said: “I think I probably let myself down up in the stand when the try was scored!

“I was just feeling for the boys because it felt like we might not get what we felt we deserved. The boys have put so much effort in.

“I thought we deserved to win, but it didn’t look like we were going to get it until that last passage of play.

“Big compliments to all the staff, the coaches and the players.

“I was really pleased with the win. That’s a good side we beat out there.”

Reflecting on his team standing eighth in the table, Jones said: “We have set ourselves up pretty well. We are just over half way and if you’d said we were going to be sitting where we are in pre-season we’d have probably taken that when you look at the strength of the league.”

For the Dragons, it was a case of so near, yet so far. They led for most of the game and came within a minute of claiming their first away win in the league since April 2022 only to have to settle for a losing bonus point in the end.

Head Coach Filo Tiatia said: “We are disappointed. I thought we played really well. I can’t fault the effort. I’m proud of the group and we deserved more than what we got.

“But we also weren’t clinical enough. We had seven or eight entries inside their 22 and we didn’t convert. We’ve got to keep sharpening up.”

He continued: “I am seeing real growth around staying in the fight and not giving up for each other. We are heading in the right direction. We have just got to get the rub of the green and hopefully get a win away from home.

“The scoreboard didn’t go our way, but we are a team that is scrapping for each other with a tougher edge. We are building, the mentality is a lot stronger and we have got to keep growing.”

Glasgow Stretch Their Lead

A much-changed Glasgow Warriors team extended their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 31-22 bonus point victory over Munster Rugby at a sold out Scotstoun.

All four of their tries came in the first half as they built a 28-5 buffer which served as the platform for a ninth successive victory in all competitions.

With the bulk of their Scotland squad members away preparing for the Six Nations, Glasgow showed ten changes, but they still continued their winning ways, much to the delight of skipper Stafford McDowall.

“It’s something we pride ourselves on here massively is that whoever steps into the jersey does the same job,” he said.

“These are some of the most fun times to be a Glasgow Warrior when the international boys are away and the boys who work hard every week and maybe don’t get a chance get their time to play. It’s nice to see them step up and play really well.”

Centre McDowall was one of five members of Glasgow’s 18-strong contingent in the Six Nations squad who were released to figure in the BKT URC clash. The 16-cap centre responded with a Player of the Match display.

“It’s an easy one to get up for when you are playing here at Scotstoun in front of your fans and your family and you know the boys are going to dig in,” he said.

Adding his thoughts on the contest, Glasgow coach Franco Smith said: “We always knew it was going to be a tough one with Munster also playing well this season. So to get the win is good.

“There’s obviously a lot to work on, but we are excited to get five points against Munster who are a very tough team to play, so I am happy with that.”

Leinster Rugby are up to second in the table having made it 11 wins in a row in all competitions by claiming a 28-20 bonus point victory over Edinburgh Rugby at the Aviva Stadium.

The reigning champions trailed 15-7 at the break, but then stormed back to take control through their close quarter carrying as flanker Scott Penny scored a second half hat-trick of tries.

Player of the Match Penny said: “It was a very tough game. In the first half, we weren’t really up to the standard that we hold ourselves to and Edinburgh were really testing us.

“But there was a really good response in the second half. It was a great team effort.”

On his hat-trick, he said: “I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time.

“We had to work for all our tries. Edinburgh really defended their line very well and it took us loads of phases to get over.”

Long time league leaders the DHL Stormers have slipped down to third after losing to the Hollywoodbets Sharks for the second weekend in a row.

They were beaten 36-24 in front of a 25,364 crowd at Durban’s Kings Park with winger Jaco Williams scoring two of the Sharks’ five tries as they turned around a 17-14 half-time deficit.



The Stormers are joined on 36 points by both Ulster Rugby and Cardiff Rugby who fought out a tight encounter in Belfast.

It was the hosts who came out on top in the end, winning 21-14, with a side-stepping solo try from Wallaby prop Angus Bell being the highlight, but there was the consolation of a losing bonus point for Cardiff.

Ulster coach Richie Murphy said: “We are delighted with the win. We were made to work really hard, especially in the second half.

“Home in the Affidea Stadium is becoming really good for us. We are winning a lot of games here.”

His Cardiff counterpart Corniel van Zyl commented: “In the first half, we struggled a little bit, but the way the boys fought back to stay in the fight was really pleasing to see.”

Munster are down in sixth, with the Vodacom Bulls and the Ospreys having moved into the top eight.

The Bulls posted a resounding 52-17 away win over the Lions in Johannesburg, racking up eight tries, while the Ospreys claimed a dramatic 19-13 victory over Dragons RFC in Bridgend thanks to a last minute try from wing Keelan Giles.

In Saturday’s other game, Connacht Rugby beat Zebre Parma 31-15 out in Italy with back row forward Sean Jansen touching down twice.

On Friday night, it had been a case of deja vu all over again as the Benetton-Scarlets clash produced exactly the same scoreline as last season’s game out in Treviso – a 20-20 draw.

The hosts led 13-3 at half-time, but the Scarlets responded as thick fog descended after the break, ultimately edging the try count 3-2.

Both teams had opportunities to win the game late on, only for kicks at goal to go wide.

The Player of the Match award went to the Scarlets’ Kiwi No 8 Fletcher Anderson who made more carries (19) and tackles (16) than anyone else on the pitch. He admitted he had never played in such conditions before.

“We rocked up and it was a little bit foggy, but coming out for the second half we couldn’t really see the crowd,” he said.

“It was pretty interesting. It was tough under the high ball.

“The referee mentioned that if it got any worse we would have to call it, but you don’t really think about it, you just try and focus on the game.”

Reflecting on the Scarlets’ improved performances of late, he said: “The Champions Cup was a good period for us, playing against some quality sides.

“Having a challenge like that really forces you to lift your game and I think we’ve done that. We are not far off. We are trending upwards for sure.”

What’s Coming Next?

All but two of the 16 BKT URC teams now have three weeks off while the Guinness Six Nations takes centre stage.

There is one rescheduled Round 8 game on February 21 when the Lions host the Sharks ahead of a full programme of Round 12 matches on the weekend of February 27-28.