BKT URC Round 13 Preview: Matt Sherratt returns to day job after testing stint with Wales

Simon Thomas

Cardiff Rugby v Emirates Lions, 7.35pm, Friday

Matt Sherratt believes he has returned to Cardiff a better coach after his “whirlwind” spell in charge of Wales.

After being at the helm on an interim basis for the final three games of the Six Nations, he is now back at the Arms Park for a BKT URC showdown with fellow play-off contenders the Emirates Lions.

Reflecting on his stint at the helm of the Welsh team, he said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind four weeks.

“Going in, getting the coaching staff together, getting the players aligned and getting a new attacking system in place was pretty difficult.

“But rather than looking at that as something that was tough to do, how good an experience is it for me to do that?

“Putting yourself into uncomfortable situations in any job is the only way you get better.

“You are learning how to try to get a management group and a team together quickly.

“There are probably some learnings, little things I will reflect on as I go along to get better, but it was definitely a good experience.”

Relished

Despite Wales having now lost 17 Tests on the trot, Sherratt still believes the head coaching role is one to be relished.

“It’s a brilliant job. Everything around it is fantastic, the set-up, the game days, the matches themselves, the occasion is so good.

“Whoever gets the job is going to be very lucky. They are going to inherit a team that is going to be on the way up. It might take a little bit of time, but international rugby is the pinnacle.

“It didn’t end as we would have hoped, but it was a really enjoyable four weeks.

“In the future, 100 per cent I would go back into international rugby. As a coach or a player, it’s the top of the sport.”

Now his focus switches to sixth-placed Cardiff’s quest for the play-offs.

“Being back here on the pitch with the lads has been brilliant,” said Sherratt.

“It’s an important game, which will go some way to deciding which path we go down for the rest of the season.

“The team have prepared well and I know everyone is looking forward to getting back to the Arms Park in front of a loud and passionate home crowd.

“It’s a tight league table. You can go from third to 12th in a couple of weeks, so it is important to pick up points at home.”

Cardiff welcome back Wales squad members Teddy Williams, Keiron Assiratti, James Botham and Ellis Bevan, who will all be looking to make an impact off the bench, while starting second row Seb Davies makes his 150th appearance for the club.

The eighth-placed Lions are also boosted by the return of three key players, with full-back Quan Horn, flanker Ruan Venter and centre Henco van Wyk all recovered from injury.

Scarlets v DHL Stormers, 3pm, Saturday

The Scarlets are boosted by the return of inspirational skipper Josh Macleod for another of this weekend’s games which will be crucial in the ‘Race to the Eight’.

Flanker Macleod – who has scored no fewer than nine tries this season – sat out the last two matches with a hamstring issue, with the west Wales outfit losing to Munster and Ulster in his absence.

“It’s good to have Josh back,” said coach Dwayne Peel.

“I think we missed him in the last two games, just his leadership and the form he’s shown through the season.

“When he plays, it’s not just his performance, but he also lifts the people around him and that’s important for us.

“He demands high standards of the group. He’s the captain of the team as well, so it will be good to have him back in the fold.”

Both the Scarlets and the DHL Stormers are just a point off the play-offs going into Round 13.

“It’s so tight and it’s going to go down to the wire,” said former Wales scrum-half Peel.

“We are right in the hunt and it’s still within our hands. This is a big game and it’s key we pick up points. The home support is going to be huge.

“It will be a good test and a good challenge for us. The Stormers will be ready to go. They pose a huge counter-attacking threat. They have got real athletes in their team. If you give them space and kick poorly to them, they can hurt you.”

The visitors’ coach John Dobson, who is targeting a top-six finish, said: “The Scarlets are a team that play attractive rugby, so it should be quite an open game.”

Ospreys v Connacht Rugby, 5.15pm, Saturday

After four months out of action, Welsh international Adam Beard makes a very welcome return for the Ospreys as they continue their push for the play-offs.

The 58-cap second row has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury against Australia in November, but now he’s back on board, much to the delight of management and team-mates alike.

Coach Duncan Jones said: “Adam was lucky enough to learn off someone like Alun Wyn and he carries on that tradition of what we value here.

“It’s not only his playing performance, but the way he helps drive the group. His presence is good and it has been great just to bring back that energy and that other voice.

“He certainly brings that level of experience and knowledge to the playing group which is great.

“He’s coming back at a good time for us and can hopefully help keep driving performances.

“Our game is growing here, but you can never go too far away from having your foundations around the set-piece and Adam is a top class operator on both sides of the ball.”

Adding his thoughts, fellow forward James Ratti said: “It’s good to see him back after a long lay-off. He’s a real quality player and an asset to this team. He’s a good bloke to have around the building as well.”

Dragons RFC v Ulster Rugby, 5.15pm, Saturday

Dragons coach Filo Tiatia has paid a glowing tribute to the team’s “inspiring” supporters ahead of the final URC game of the season at Rodney Parade.

The fans haven’t had much to cheer this term with no league wins since the opening day victory over the Ospreys, but they have stuck by the side through thick and thin.

“The crowd at Rodney Parade have been awesome,” said former All Black Tiatia.

“They have been really supportive, a great crowd with the way they get behind the team.

“It’s no different where we are in terms of the scoreboard, they stay in it.

“That mentality to stay with their team, it’s one of the greatest things you can experience if you are a player, but also as a staff and as a coach.

“It’s pretty inspiring that they stick with the team. Our give back to them is the effort, to not give up. It’s to be clinical and to be at our best, so it’s a two-way relationship.

“The players are really respectful of that. They always go around the ground and acknowledge them. It’s something special.”

Tiatia added: “We are looking forward to the game against Ulster. They are a good side with a good set-piece and big ball carriers.

“They have got threats across the park, so it will be a good challenge for us.”

Ulster coach Richie Murphy commented: “If we want to keep our hopes up of playing at the business end of the season, then we need to win, there’s no doubt.

“The Dragons’ league position shows they are at the bottom, but they have been very competitive, especially at home.”

Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, 7.35pm, Friday

Second hosts fifth at Scotstoun with both teams looking to bounce back from home defeats in the last round.

Glasgow were beaten by the Ospreys at the death, while Munster went down to Edinburgh in Cork, with coach Ian Costello describing it as their poorest performance for a long time and not at an acceptable standard.

For the hosts, Tongan flanker Sione Vailanu returns for his first appearance since December 2023, while Kyle Steyn is fit again to captain the side from the wing having been sidelined for a couple of months.

Coach Franco Smith also welcomes back nine players from Scotland duty for a game which is set to draw a packed crowd.

“We’re looking forward to being back in action as we kick off a run of three home matches,” said Smith.

“The rivalry with Munster is known to everyone, but we’re concentrating on reintegrating everyone back into our environment after the Six Nations to help grow our continuity for the rest of the season.”

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Zebre Parma, 12.45pm Saturday

Jurenzo Julius will be looking to celebrate having been crowned Junior Springbok of the Year as he starts in the centre against in-form Zebre in Durban.

The Namibian-born 20-year-old, who is nicknamed “The Boogie Man” said: “Winning the award was an honour. I’ve worked hard, putting in the work, and I’m extremely grateful for having won it.

“Since coming to Durban, I’ve set my sights on playing for the Springboks. I’ve had small goals like making the Junior Boks and getting my first senior cap and I’m moving closer to the Boks, which is now in reach.”

Looking at the challenge posed by Zebre, who have won their last three league games, Julius said: “We expect a fight, a physical battle. They’ve beaten a few big teams and we expect them to come here and try to upset us.

“They’re only a few points outside the top eight and we aren’t taking them lightly at all. Everyone is focussed and ready to go.”

The Sharks are captained by World Cup-winning Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi, who scored two tries in the victory over the Lions a fortnight ago, while winger Makazole Mapimpi, flanker Vincent Tshituka and centre Andre Esterhuizen are all back from injury.

Vodacom Bulls v Leinster Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

Jacques Nienaber is expecting to encounter Test match intensity on his return to South Africa with league leaders Leinster.

The man who coached the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup triumphs is well aware of what lies in store for his current charges at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld.

“The Bulls are a very well organised, settled side with a lot of international experience and a good coaching team around them,” he said.

“In rugby, you want to test yourself against the best and that’s what we will do on Saturday.

“We know we will have to be at our best mentally and physically to get an opportunity and then we have to take those opportunities.”

The Leinster defence coach added: “How exciting to come to Loftus to play a team that’s got multiple threats all over the board. It will be a proper Test match for us here. The Bulls are operating at a very high level.

“If you look at the squad Jake White has built, it’s a full on international squad. We expect it will be a Test match intensity game.”

Leinster have 16 wins from 16 matches in all competitions this season, but this might prove to be their toughest test yet as they are without a number of their Ireland Six Nations stars for the meeting with the third-placed Vodacom Bulls on the High Veldt.

Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

There are six places between these sides but just two points, showing how congested the table is, with 15 teams still vying for play-off spots.

They have both won five of their 12 league matches this season, with Edinburgh having responded to a shock home defeat to Zebre by beating Munster on the road in the last round.

Reflecting on that 34-28 victory in Cork, coach Sean Everitt said: “That has set the standard for us when we play away from home. We certainly upped our efforts and our energy.

“Now we have got a big game against Benetton and the opportunity to do the same again.

“Going to Trevsio is always difficult. They are emotional, they are proud at home.

“For us, it’s about sticking to task and understanding the challenge that lies ahead of us and what it’s going to take from a physicality point of view.

“Benetton are a difficult team to play against. They don’t give you much, so we are going to have to put them under pressure to be able to put us in a position.”

