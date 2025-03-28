BKT URC Round 14 Preview: Wales stars return for west Wales derby showdown

Simon Thomas

Scarlets v Ospreys, 3pm, Saturday

Wales captain Jac Morgan returns to skipper the Ospreys against arch rivals the Scarlets in front of a bumper derby day crowd.

An attendance of close to 11,000 is expected for a west Wales showdown which is crucial to both teams hopes of making the URC play-offs.

Flanker Morgan, who was a shining light during the gloom of a Six Nations whitewash, will be joined in the visiting ranks by fellow returning Test forwards Gareth Thomas and Dewi Lake, with Thomas starting at loosehead prop and hooker Lake among the replacements.

The Scarlets have a Wales star of their own restored, with Blair Murray lining up at full-back after shaking off a calf issue. That’s their only change from last weekend’s home defeat to the Stormers.

Dwayne Peel’s team are down in 14th in the league table, but are just five points behind their seventh-placed opponents, so there’s all to play for.

Heartbreak

They will be out for revenge having suffered last-gasp heartbreak in losing 23-22 to the Ospreys down in Swansea just before Christmas.

Skipper Josh Macleod said: “That was definitely one that got away from us.”

It’s been something of a theme for the Scarlets this season as they have just missed out on wins in a number of close contests.

“Our execution has let us down at times. It’s a results-based game, that’s the reality of it, and hopefully something clicks,” said Macleod.

As for the Ospreys, they have been beaten just once in the eight games since Mark Jones took over as head coach.

Second row James Ratti commented: “Mark has been great for the place. It’s been a case of trying to play a little bit quicker and a bit wider, looking for more speed of ball and an offload game.”

The visitors show eight changes from last weekend’s thrilling 43-40 victory over Connacht, with George McGuigan making his first start at hooker following his arrival from Gloucester, while Tristan Davies comes into the back row.

Behind the scrum, the versatile Owen Williams takes over from Kieran William in the centre, with Luke Morgan, Ryan Conbeer and Iestyn Hopkins making up an all-new back three.

Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons RFC, 7.35pm, Friday

Edinburgh are boosted by the return of six Scotland internationals as they look to respond to last weekend’s late 21-18 defeat to Benetton.

Among the star names coming back on board are wings Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham who both touched down twice in the Six Nations.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie, prop Pierre Schoeman and lock Grant Gilchrist bolster the pack, while hooker Dave Cherry is named among the replacements.

Coach Sean Everitt commented: “Every game in the URC has been tight in the last couple of months, so we have to make sure we execute as accurately as we can.

“The Dragons are a dangerous side, they win a lot of turnovers and can be really efficient and hurt you in the 22. They gave Ulster a hard time last weekend, so it’s not a team we can take lightly.”

Tonga Test prop Paula Latu makes his first start for the visitors following seven outings off the bench, while winger Jared Rosser is set for his 100th appearance.

Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia said: “Edinburgh are a good team. At home they play fast and like to play up tempo with a good set piece. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge. We need to start well and keep building around how we apply pressure from minute one.”

Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Rugby, 7.35pm, Saturday

Wales second row Teddy Williams says Cardiff are looking forward to their latest “six pointer” as they head out to Treviso.

They held on amid a nail-biting finish to beat play-off rivals the Lions 20-17 at the Arms Park last weekend and move up to fifth in the URC table.

Now they take on another top eight hopeful in Benetton who are just three points behind them having secured a dramatic victory of their own over Edinburgh in Round 13.

“The table is so close. Most of the teams are pretty close,” said Williams, who figured in four of Wales’ Six Nations matches, scoring a try against Scotland.

“It was a massive win for us over the Lions last weekend.

“They are obviously a team very close to us in the table. It was one where we go up and they stay, so it was a bit of a six pointer, as they say in football.

“We put pressure on ourselves to deliver and we did it with that win.

“Hopefully, we can use that to kick start our last block of games. It’s a good position to be in where pretty much every match is really important. It’s nice to be playing games that are meaningful results-wise.

“It’s similar again this week. Benetton are very close to us in the table. It’s a good challenge going out there. It’s a nice place to play, to be fair, so we are looking forward to it.”

Williams is partnered in the second row by Ben Donnell who switches from the flank as James Botham comes into the back row, while rugby league convert Regan Grace makes his first URC start on the wing.

Italy lock Niccolò Cannone has been named on the bench by tenth-placed Benetton as he makes his return from Six Nations duty.

Other matches

Ulster Rugby v DHL Stormers, 7.35pm, Friday

A meeting between two sides who put themselves back in the play-off mix with bonus point victories in Wales last weekend.

Ulster staged a late rally as they came from behind to beat the Dragons 34-30 at Rodney Parade, while the Stormers also left things late in terms of securing maximum points, claiming their fourth try two minutes from time in a 29-17 win away to the Scarlets.

Those successes lifted them up to ninth and eighth in the URC table respectively with just a point between them going into this evening’s clash at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

It will be a big night for Irish international centre Stuart McCloskey who will make his 200th appearance for Ulster.

“It’s 13 years since I started here in the Academy and 11 years since I played my first game,” he said.

“It will be nice to get out there. The whole family is coming, so it will be special. I’m looking forward to getting another win hopefully.”

He added: “I just want to say a big thanks to everybody for all the support they have given me over the years – my family and all the fans.”

As for the visitors from Cape Town, they welcome back centre Suleiman Hartzenberg and second row Connor Evans.

Vodacom Bulls v Zebre Parma, 12.45pm, Saturday

Jake White is calling on his players to cut out the cards as they head into the business end of the season.

The Bulls had prop Alulutho Tshakweni sin binned and wing Sebastian de Klerk red carded during last weekend’s dramatic showdown with league leaders Leinster in Pretoria.

In the end, they won 21-20 thanks to nerveless centre David Kriel slotting a decisive penalty with the final kick of the game.

In the wake of his team inflicting a first defeat of the season on Leinster, White praised their determination in keeping going to the final whistle.

But he was far from happy with the errors and disciplinary issues which almost derailed their efforts.

“I’m not going to condone red cards, yellow cards, stupidity, because when we get to the knockout stages, we will lose those games,” he said.

“We need to be more smart. We can’t be stupid and think we are going to get to the back end of the competition and win it if we don’t make better decisions in those situations.

“New Zealanders talk about game smartness and I think that is the bottom line.”

The third-placed Bulls – who have skipper Ruan Nortje back on board – now face a Zebre side who pushed the Sharks all the way in Durban last weekend before eventually going down 35-34. Full-back Geronimo Prisciantelli makes his 50th appearance for the Italian outfit.

Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, 2.30pm, Saturday

History will be made at a sold out MacHale Park when Connacht stage their first ever game at the home of Mayo GAA.

The decision was taken to move this big derby clash with Munster some 50 miles north to the Castlebar ground as Galway’s Dexcom Stadium is undergoing redevelopment.

It’s a switch which has certainly paid off, with all 26,000 tickets being snapped up in just three days, ensuring a record attendance for the province.

Giving his thoughts, Connacht’s experienced second row Joe Joyce said: “What an occasion it’s going to be.

“There has been so much excitement and chat about the game. We are really looking forward to it.

“It’s sold out, it’s going to be a special occasion. So, whoever takes the field, there’s a responsibility to do our best.”

This is also a fixture which is vital for 12th-placed Connacht in terms of their hopes of forcing their way into the play-off positions

Coach Cullie Tucker said: “I think what’s great about the competition is everybody is just going for it and everybody is trying to play good rugby. It’s a fantastic league.

“I don’t think teams will be out of it until the last round. It’s going to go right down to the wire.”

Reflecting on the ground-breaking encounter with sixth-placed Munster, he added: “The history and importance of this game is not lost on us.

“It’s going to be a fantastic occasion for us all to be involved in and it’s our job to deliver a performance befitting of that occasion.”

Both teams have Irish internationals back on board for this huge clash, with Connacht boosted by Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and Cian Prendergast, while Munster have Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Jack Crowley and Conor Murray returning to duty.

Hollywoodbets Sharks v Leinster Rugby, 5.15pm, Saturday

As Leinster continue their tour of South Africa, they have received a welcome lift with their Springbok second row RG Snyman signing a one-year contract extension.

The double Rugby World Cup winner has been in fine form for the league leaders since joining from fellow Irish province Munster last summer.

Buoyed by this good news, Leinster will be looking to bounce back from suffering their first defeat of their season against the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend.

They looked set to continue their unbeaten run when Ross Byrne landed a testing penalty to put them in front with just three minutes to go, only for David Kriel to snatch the spoils with the last kick of the game.

In contrast, there was late joy for the fourth-placed Sharks with Jordan Hendrikse converting centre Ethan Hooker’s try to secure a 35-34 bonus point victory over Zebre in Durban.

That saw them maintain their unbeaten record at home this season and they have stuck with a similar side which shows just two personnel changes and two positional switches.

Flanker James Venter and centre Andre Esterhuizen come into the starting line-up, while Hooker moves to the wing and Yaw Penxe goes to full-back amid a back line re-shuffle.

Giving his assessment of the Sharks, Leinster coach Leo Cullen – who hands a first start to scrum-half Fintan Gunne – said: “They have a strong aerial game and will challenge us at the set piece.”

Glasgow Warriors v Emirates Lions, 7.35pm, Saturday

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye says taking their chances will be key for the team from Johannesburg as they face second-place Glasgow at the Scotstoun Stadium.

They came tantalisingly close to securing a big win over play-off rivals Cardiff at the Arms Park in Round 13, but just couldn’t land the decisive blow, being held up over the line twice in the dying minutes as they went down 20-17.

“Last week was a missed opportunity,” admitted the tighthead, who scored the opening try.

“We reviewed our game and we played really well. Just being clinical at the finishing stages, that’s been a work-on this week – finishing opportunities when we get into those zones.

“Here in Europe, it’s a bit different. There’s a lot of things that factor into the end result, in that if you don’t really capitalise, the home team knows how to play the conditions. So we need to be better in that aspect.”

For Glasgow, South African second row JP Du Preez makes his first start since returning from long-term injury.

