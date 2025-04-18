BKT URC Round 15 Preview: Judgement Day looms for Welsh play-off hopefuls

Simon Thomas

Ospreys v Cardiff Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

It will be knock-out rugby when these two Welsh play-off hopefuls lock horns in the opening game of the Judgement Day derby double header at the Principality Stadium.

Realistically, whoever loses is going to find it very difficult to finish in the top eight, with their last two matches being out in South Africa. So, this is a hugely important game.

Cardiff go into the weekend in ninth, level on points with eighth-placed Edinburgh, while the Ospreys are only three points behind, the same as the Scarlets.

It’s all very congested in the table, with fifth and 13th separated by just six points, as the play-off battle hots up with four rounds of matches to go.

As an added sub plot, if Cardiff come out on top tomorrow, they will clinch the Welsh Shield, which is based on results in derbies through the season.

But if they lose, that will leave the door open for the Scarlets who take on the Dragons in the second Judgement Day clash.

Must-wins

Giving his thoughts on what lies ahead, Ospreys coach Mark Jones said: “When you get to this stage of the season, they are all must-wins because if you win them all you probably do guarantee yourself a top eight spot. That’s hard to achieve when you look at the quality of the teams we have got to play.

“I believe we need to win three of our last four games if we want to be in genuine contention and take it out of the hands of other people’s results. So this is a big fixture for us and we need to win it.

“We hope the weather is good and people go down and get to enjoy some knock-out footie.”

Commenting on Judgement Day, he said: “I like it. I think it’s a good concept.

“It’s a privilege to go out at your national stadium and play on the hallowed turf where so many awesome memories have been created over the years.

“It’s a special piece of grass to run around on. You are not doing it in the red of Wales, but you are doing it in the equally passionate shirt of your region and to do that with your tight friends that you work with every day is quite powerful.

“Watching these guys run out in front of their friends and families at the national stadium, it’s a big thing. For a few of our players, it will be the first time to get a run out there. It’s an honour and you’ve got to grasp it and enjoy it while it’s here and make sure you put in your best performance.

“We need to have that desperation, that energy, that quality because if we don’t get the right amount of energy, clarity and drive, it won’t come to life.”

‘Good shot’

Turning to Cardiff, Wales wing Josh Adams – who has just signed a contract extension – summed up the mood in their camp.

“It’s very nice to be in this position at this time of year actually fighting for something,” he said.

“In seasons gone by, we’ve pretty much been looking up the table with no realistic chance of getting in the top eight.

“Now we are right in the meat of it with a really good shot.

“I asked the question in a meeting the other day – when was the last time Cardiff got in the league play-offs and they said they’ve never been in there.

“That came as a shock to me, a club of this magnitude, so this is an opportunity for this group to be the first team to do that.”

Somewhat surprisingly, given his experience in the game, this will be the first time Adams has played in Judgement Day. It will also be a landmark as it will be his 50th appearance for Cardiff. He will be looking to mark the occasion with a win which would serve as an early birthday present as he turns 30 on Monday.

With Josh McNally unavailable due to his RAF commitments, Ben Donnell steps into the second row for the Arms Park outfit. The veteran Rey Lee-Lo is also absent, due to injury, so Harri Millard moves to the centre from the wing.

The Ospreys are without forwards Justin Tipuric, Morgan Morris, Adam Beard and Rhys Davies, with all four having been injured during last weekend’s narrow Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Lyon.

So Morgan Morse, Tristan Davies, James Fender and James Ratti come into the pack, along with Sam Parry, as Wales hooker Dewi Lake is kept in reserve on the bench.

Dragons RFC v Scarlets, 5.30pm, Saturday

The second game on Judgement Day sees the Scarlets also in must-win territory in terms of their hopes of making the play-offs.

They are just three points off the top eight and coach Dwayne Peel is under no illusions about what’s at stake.

“It’s undoubtedly an important game in terms of our league ambitions,” he said.

“The Dragons will be ultra competitive. They have some top operators and they will want to get amongst us.

“We fully respect what they are about. They will want to come after us. So we will have to be good. We need to be error free and try to impose ourselves.”

Giving his thoughts on Judgement Day, Peel said: “It’s a great occasion in a great stadium and a good day out for the fans.

“It definitely makes sense. If it’s a five per cent different audience then it’s five per cent more than we normally have. We need to generate as much interest in the game as we can, so I think it’s a great concept.

“The fact they are important fixtures for league positions adds a bit of added spice to it. It will be a good day, I’m sure. It has a sense of occasion to it.

“For our younger players who haven’t played at the stadium before, it will be a special day for them and a great experience.”

Dragons, skipper Aneurin Owen said: “It’s one of the best stadiums in the world, so everyone gets really excited to play there.

“It’s in the middle of Cardiff, all the fans come down. They are always great occasions to be part of.

“You’ve got four good teams going against each other with some good rugby being played.”

Centre Owen says the Dragons players are determined to reward their loyal supporters for their backing during a challenging campaign.

“The fans are unbelievable. This season hasn’t gone the way we wanted results-wise, but they’ve still turned up and they have been really loud and passionate.

“Hopefully, a lot of them will travel down for Judgement Day. It’s an opportunity for us to say thank you to them and hopefully we can put on a performance and get a good result.”

The Scarlets are boosted by the return of Wales wing

Tom Rogers following the damage he suffered to his thumb during the Six Nations, while the Dragons have fly-half Angus O’Brien and second row Ben Carter back from injury.

Other games

Edinburgh Rugby v Hollywoodbets Sharks, 7.35pm, Friday

Eben Etzebeth makes a very welcome return as he skippers a star-studded Sharks side for their trip to the Scottish capital.

The double World Cup-winning second row has been out since suffering concussion in early December, but now he’s back along with fellow returnees Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi and Grant Williams.

In all, there are no fewer than 12 Springboks in the Sharks starting line-up as they look to strengthen their grip on a top four spot which would earn them a home tie in the play-off quarter-finals.

Coach John Plumtree said: “The squad is back to full strength for the first time since the game against Glasgow (in October) which is good, as that was a long time ago.

“We’ve had good preparation and we want to have a good tour, try and set ourselves up for a home quarter and potentially a home semi if we win our next four games.”

Having beaten the Bulls in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals last weekend, eighth-placed Edinburgh will now be looking to claim another prize South African scalp to stay on course for the play-offs. They have made five changes, with the likes of Pierre Schoeman, Ali Price and Ben Muncaster coming into the starting XV.

Emirates Lions v Benetton Rugby, 12.45pm, Saturday

The Lions go into the weekend down in 14th place in the table, but they are certainly not out of the play-off hunt.

They are only six points off the top eight and their last four games are all at home.

In contrast, Benetton are currently in seventh spot, but have a really challenging run-in, with Saturday’s trip to Johannesburg followed by a journey to Cape Town to face the Stormers and then encounters with Glasgow (h) and Munster (a).

Lions flanker Ruan Venter is expecting a fast game and feels that will benefit his team.

“We know Benetton like to run the ball,” he said.

“They are going to be giving us opportunities that suit our style of play. We are expecting a lot of ball in play and a high-tempo match.

“That style will help them, but it will also suit us at Ellis Park. We are really excited for it.”

DHL Stormers v Connacht Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

Like the Lions, the Stormers have four home games to round off the regular season, so look well placed to make the play-offs as they are just a point off eighth place.

As for Connacht, there’s been big news off the field this week with Pete Wilkins stepping down as head coach.

The Englishman, who had spent eight years with the west of Ireland province, said he was leaving with a “heavy heart”.

He added: “Although incredibly privileged to have been given the responsibility of leading the rugby programme here, the longer I have spent in the role, the further away I have found myself from the aspects of coaching not only that I most enjoy, but also that allow me to contribute most effectively to the team.

“As such, I have made the decision that it is best for the club, myself, and most importantly my family, that I step away with immediate effect.

“It has been the most incredible privilege to have had this opportunity to be part of the Connacht family. This is a very special club, in an incredibly special part of the world.”

Cullie Tucker will act as interim head coach for the remainder of the season as the province begin the hunt for a permanent successor.

Munster Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, 5.15pm

Fifth hosts third in what should be a mouth-watering encounter at Limerick’s Thomond Park.

For Munster, it’s a welcome return to home soil after four successive away games in the league and Champions Cup.

Coach Ian Costello said: “We’ve been on the road a lot, so it’s really nice to be at home.

“Three of our last four games are at home which is really important to us.”

He added: “The Bulls’ physicality is huge. They are big powerful men. How we deal with their power game will be a key factor to winning.

“They have got a very strong and varied kicking game, as well. So they pose a lot of threats and we will have to be very, very close to our best to get a result.”

Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors, 7.35pm, Saturday

Title holders Glasgow have headed out to Italy looking to take on board the lessons learned from their heavy Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Leinster.

Franco Smith’s team were thumped 52-0 in Dublin, conceding eight tries in the process.

“It was always going to be a challenge – Leinster are a top-quality side and we were missing a number of key players,” said Smith.

“But that’s no excuse. What we will take from the game is not about the scoreboard, but what it teaches us.

“These are the games that help us grow. As difficult as it was on the day, that match will serve a purpose in the weeks and months to come. Sometimes, the best lessons come from the hardest moments.

“We’ll analyse the loss, learn from it and move forward stronger. The character of this group will be defined not by nights like that, but how we respond to them. We’ll take the hard knocks, we’ll keep evolving and we’ll be ready,”

Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, 7.35pm, Saturday

Having racked up 114 points without conceding a single score in crushing Champions Cup knock-out victories over Harlequins (62-0) and Glasgow (52-0), league leaders Leinster now return to URC action.

That means a derby day Aviva Stadium clash with play-off contenders Ulster who are sixth in the table going into the weekend.

Leinster’s Ireland second row Joe McCarthy commented: “We’ll take a lot of confidence from the last two games, but we really want to keep that momentum going.

“We know Ulster have been sort of scheming for the last two weeks, not having a game last weekend, so they’ll have a good plan for us.

“I always feel they kind of raise their level against us. They always really want to get one over us, so we’ll definitely have to be at our best.

“There’s always huge intensity and anyone can win on the day. We know that with Ulster. Last season, they turned us over twice. It will be extremely intense and they’ll be coming to try and knock us over in the Aviva, but we’ll be ready for it.”

Ulster welcome back the versatile Cormac Izuchukwu, who lines up in the second row, and centre Jude Postlethwaite from injury, with their coach Richie Murphy declaring: “We are preparing to go down there and win the game. We have a clear plan and it’s up to us to see if we can implement that and put them under pressure.”

