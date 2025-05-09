BKT URC Round 17 Preview: South Africa looms for Welsh playoff contenders

Simon Thomas

Vodacom Bulls v Cardiff Rugby, 3pm, Saturday

It’s been a big week for the BKT URC’s joint top try-scorer, Harri Millard, and he will be hoping to end it on a high.

The versatile threequarter – who has touched down eight times in the league this season to draw level with Glasgow hooker Johnny Matthews – has just signed a new long-term contract with Cardiff Rugby.

That security will be all the more welcome for him as he found himself without a job a couple of years ago when he was released from the Arms Park.

After some four months of uncertainty, he was handed a new deal by Cardiff and has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, starring both on the wing and in the centre.

Given his predatory prowess, the 28-year-old will once again be a key figure as the fifth-placed Welsh region look to nail down a play-off spot by picking up precious points on the road against the Bulls and Stormers in the final two rounds of the regular season.

Coach Matt Sherratt is full of praise for Millard who will continue in the centre at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld this weekend.

‘Hardship’

“A couple of years back, he was probably at a point of wondering if his professional career was going to keep going,” said Sherratt.

“Sometimes, when you have nearly lost it, it can give you a bit of a timely reminder that you are quite fortunate to do the job.

“Harri has had a bit of hardship, come through it and come out the other side improved as a player. He has taken his second opportunity with us with both hands. Sometimes players just need a chance. It’s like that in any job.

“We are delighted to keep him at Cardiff. He has a great work ethic and really good feet. He understands our game. He has good instinct on support play and is quick and elusive.

“Now he’s had an opportunity, he’s been showing that ability. I am chuffed for him. I genuinely believe he can push on for higher recognition.”

As for the third-placed Vodacom Bulls, they will be looking to keep up the pressure on champions Glasgow – just one place and one point above them – who they defeated 26-19 at Scotstown a fortnight ago.

Their coach Jake White commented: “That was a massive win given where we are in the context of the league.

“I was proud of the performance because it has set us up nicely for being back home and for the back-end of the competition.”

DHL Stormers v Dragons RFC, 5.15pm, Saturday

It’s a South African final lap for the current Dragons group ahead of some significant changes over the summer.

A number of players will be coming on board for next season, including Cardiff pair Thomas Young and Tinus de Beer, Harlequins prop Dillon Lewis, French-based lock Levi Douglas and Leicester’s Wales U20s captain Harry Beddall.

There will also be a new defence coach in Kiwi Dale Macleod, while Dan Lydiate will be focusing fully on coaching after hanging up his boots, with fellow Welsh back row international Taine Basham off to Cardiff, scrum-half Dane Blacker rejoining the Scarlets and further departures to be confirmed soon.

So there’s the sense of the end of one era and the start of a new one as the Dragons conclude their campaign with testing games against the Stormers and Bulls.

Head coach Filo Tiatia said: “This group is not going to be the same moving into next season. It’s going to be totally different, so it’s important the players finish strongly. It’s about trying to get them to enjoy their moments together.

“We want to finish the season on a high. The players have galvanised around a couple of disappointing results.

“To come over here to Cape Town and play against a very good Stormers side, it’s another good challenge.

“Fans want to see players not give up and that’s a part of the game the players are working really hard on around fatigue and fighting through that.

“We are really happy to be in South Africa, but we are under no illusions about the challenge.”

He added: “The URC is a highly contested competition. You have got some world class athletes that play in it.

“The learning for us is how we stay in matches.”

The Dragons have skipper Ben Carter back available for selection in the second row, while the sixth-placed Stormers will be looking to build on victories over Connacht and Benetton.

Emirates Lions v Scarlets, 2pm, Sunday

The Scarlets are aiming to create history as they look to seal a URC play-off spot on South African soil.

Dwayne Peel’s team go into the weekend in seventh place after the “big boost” of beating leaders Leinster in the last round.

But, to finish in the top eight, they know they need to pick up at least one win over the next two weekends as they travel to the Lions and the Sharks.

“We haven’t won in Africa since the four franchises have been introduced to the URC, so to get through we are going to have to create some history and that’s what it’s all about,” said Peel.

“It’s a massive challenge for us these next two games, but it’s our own destiny, so we will approach it that way.

“There is plenty of motivation. We have talked about competing as a squad this season and we are in the play-off spots as it stands.

“The big thing for us is can we stay there or can we push up the league. That’s where I am thinking. It’s not about survival, it’s about putting our own stamp on this.”

Looking at the 13th-placed Lions, Peel said: “They are a team that want to play expansive rugby and throw the ball around. We need to match that and control that if we can.

“It’s a massive game for us on Sunday in Johannesburg, an awesome challenge, but we are approaching it with positivity. We are looking forward to getting out there and getting into it.”

Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, 7.35pm, Friday

Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer are set to make their final Thomond Park appearances for Munster in this huge derby clash between two play-off contenders.

Flanker O’Mahony and record-breaking prop Archer are both retiring at the end of the season, while scrum-half Murray is leaving to pursue a playing opportunity abroad.

With ninth-placed Munster’s final league match – against Benetton Rugby – being in Cork, this will be a likely last Limerick outing for the long-serving trio.

The 37-year-old Archer – the province’s most-capped player of all time with more than 300 appearances – said: “If we can produce two good performances, you are looking at knock-out rugby, so it’s a big block for us.”

Ulster, who are down in 12th, but just three points off the play-offs, welcome back lock Iain Henderson, wing Rob Baloucoune and full-back Michael Lowry.

Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, 5.15pm, Saturday

A clash between two teams who will both be looking for a response after a disappointing time in Round 16.

Benetton were thumped 56-5 by the Stormers out in Cape Town, while Glasgow went down to a rare home defeat, losing 26-19 to the Bulls at Scotstoun.

For the eighth-placed Italians, this is a pivotal fixture, especially as they are away to play-off rivals Munster in the final round of matches.

It’s also a big game for Glasgow as they look to hold on to second spot, which would give them home advantage through to the semi-finals.

As it stands, the title-holding Scots are just one point ahead of the Bulls who are breathing down their neck.

They will be buoyed by having four players selected for this summer’s B&I Lions tour of Australia – second row Scott Cummings, prop Zander Fagerson and centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu.

Leinster Rugby v Zebre Rugby, 5.15pm, Saturday

Leinster boss Leo Cullen is looking for his team to draw inspiration from Northampton as they focus on their one remaining chance of ending their four year wait for silverware.

Following their shock home defeat to the Saints in last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final, all their eggs are now in the URC basket as they seek a first trophy since 2021.

“I would love to be talking about getting ready for a Champions Cup final in Cardiff, but we are not,” said coach Cullen.

“We will be watching on with absolute envy. How else could you put it?

“Now we are getting ready to try and win the URC. That’s it. It’s a singular focus. We need to turn the desire and desperation to win the Champions Cup into URC.

“We are sitting top by eight points. If we beat Zebre this weekend, it means we get a home run through to a final, but we know there are no guarantees with any of that.

“I admire Northampton. Last year, they lost to us in the Champions Cup semi-final, they dusted themselves off, learned their lessons and won the Premiership. We need to do the equivalent of that.”

Cullen continued: “There’s a group of players and staff here that are very desperate to be successful.

“The dressing room was a pretty sombre place last week. It’s one of those games that’s going to sting for a long time. It was a pretty horrific feeling.

“But now we need to turn our attention to the next thing. It’s very challenging trying to juggle two tournaments. How do you flip flop between one and the other.

“That’s one of the challenges we’ve had over the last three seasons where we’ve lost in European finals and haven’t been able to go on and win the URC.”

Connacht Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, 7.35pm, Saturday

Jack Carty is already assured of legendary status in Connacht rugby but he isn’t finished yet.

The 32-year-old fly-half – the all-time record points scorer for the west of Ireland province – has just renewed his contract for another season.

Having made his debut way back in 2012, the Rosscommon native has scored 1,277 points in 220 appearances.

While he now has another campaign in green to look forward to, his immediate priority will be helping 14th-positioned Connacht secure the victory over Edinburgh which is essential if they are to stay in the play-off hunt.

As for the Scottish visitors – who are four places and four points better off – they too have a firm focus on making the top eight as they seek a response to last weekend’s EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Bath.

You can read Simon Thomas's look ahead to the Osprey's game against the Hollywoodbets Sharks and reaction from Jac Morgan to his selection for the British and Irish Lions here.

