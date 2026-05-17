BKT URC Round 18 review: Cardiff determined to give it their best shot

Simon Thomas

Cardiff will be aiming for same again in their quarter-final rematch with the Stormers having beaten them to reach the URC play-offs for the first time.

They booked their place in the knock-out stages by claiming a 22-16 bonus point victory over the high-flying South Africans on an emotional night at the Arms Park.

Now they will meet once more in the last eight on Saturday, May 30 – this time in Cape Town.

Looking ahead to that clash, head coach Corniel van Zyl said: “It’s all about just going out there and giving it a good shot.

“Afterwards, don’t look back and say you have regrets. Give it a good shot and ultimately see what happens.

“We will push on and see how long this season can go on.”

As for the main threats posed by the Stormers, based on the evidence of Friday night’s game, he said: “Obviously, the set piece is the big one. That was a bit of a concern for us.

“They are really good at set piece, scrums and mauls, so that’s definitely something we will have to polish off going into the play-offs. We will have to manage that well.

“There are also a few individuals in their team that are great players. It’s getting over those barriers and also playing away from home. Those are the biggest challenges.”

Despite the Stormers’ set piece strength, Cardiff still managed to outscore them by four tries to one on the weekend thanks to their clinical attacking and heroic defence.

Knowing they had to win to be sure of making the play-offs, they delivered to the unbridled delight of the 10,000-plus crowd, with choruses of Hymns and Arias echoing around the ground.

“It was backs against the wall, a big pressure game against a great Stormers team, so for the boys to step up and give that performance was really pleasing,” said Van Zyl.

“It was unbelievable for so many reasons.

“The try Tom Bowen scored in the corner was one of the better tries this season, multi-phase and then getting to the edge. It’s really pleasing when things come right at the right time. The boys also defended well and showed that fight for the jersey.

“It was all on the line, but the boys responded well to the messages and to the plan, so that’s very pleasing.

“That was a really good performance in terms of defence, attack, controlling the game. It was a tight match, but we stayed on top.

“I said to the boys after the game ‘Hats off’.”

In the end, Cardiff finished sixth in the table, with Van Zyl confirming it was all the sweeter to have made the play-offs after missing out by just a point last year.

“If you look at the growth of the team from last season to this season it’s been massive,” he said.

“If you had asked me at the beginning of the season would I take it, I would have definitely said yes even if it was finishing eighth.”

‘Physical’

Giving his thoughts on facing the Stormers again in the quarter-finals, try-scoring fly-half Ioan Lloyd said: “They are one off games and anything can happen. We back ourselves against anyone.

“Against the South African sides, you’ve got to be physical and you’ve got to be solid defensively.

“So that was a big focus and to keep them to one try was great.

“We spoke about being aggressive with our attack and really taking the game to them. So to get that on the field and convert was great.”

As for where the win ranked among his career highlights, Welsh international Lloyd said: “It’s very much up there. To get to a URC play-off for the first time with my home club is pretty class.

“I’m just happy we got the victory. To get it done was an amazing feeling.

“After a long season, to get through and play in the games you want to play in is exactly what we’ve talked about all year. It’s class.”

The night was made all the more special by Wales great Leigh Halfpenny coming on to make his final appearance at the Arms Park before retiring at the end of the season, with the 37-year-old receiving a standing ovation as he entered the field three minutes from time.

“I just feel so fortunate to be able to go out on my own terms,” said Halfpenny.

“Cardiff gave me my opportunity as an 18-year-old. To be able to finish back here in front of the fans at the Arms Park means a lot. To have my friends and family in the crowd, my wife and two kids, was extremely special. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“I am just so grateful for everything that rugby has given me.”

Halfpenny added: “It was a massive game for us in terms of the play-offs and the boys were outstanding.

“I am delighted. To get the win and make the play-offs is extremely special.”

Derby day draw

It finished honours even in the final Welsh derby of the season with the Scarlets and the Dragons drawing 35-35 in Llanelli.

They also end up level on points in the final table, in 14th and 15th places respectively.

The Player of the Match award went to Scarlets No 8 Taine Plumtree who scored two tries including a spectacular early effort.

“It’s one of those games that’s hard to put into words,” said Plumtree.

“It was just an arm wrestle for the whole 80 minutes with swings in momentum.

“Even though we are not sitting very well in the table, every game means so much to me to play for this team and to play with the boys. We are such a good group, connected throughout.

“I just wanted to have a good game for the boys who are leaving and also for the supporters who I know have had a hard time with some of the results we have had this season.”

Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia said: “It’s a game we should have won. We dominated territory and possession.

“I’m disappointed for the group. We have had four draws now this season, so we need to take the opportunities when they come to turn those results.

“We’ve seen the growth of the team in terms of the way we play both sides of the ball. There is a lot of good in our game, but we need to be consistent in how we take it up another level.”

Play-off picture complete

It took until the final game of the final weekend of the regular season, but we do now know the eight teams in the URC play-offs and who will play who in the quarter-finals.

In the end, it was Munster Rugby who secured the last available spot late on Saturday evening by beating the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions 24-17 in Limerick.

So they followed Cardiff Rugby, the Lions and Connacht Rugby in qualifying over the weekend to join Glasgow Warriors, Leinster Rugby, DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls in the top eight.

After a nerve jangling Round 18, it was Ulster Rugby who ultimately just missed out.

It means the quarter-final draw looks like this:

Friday, May 29:

Glasgow (1) v Connacht (8) – Scotstoun, 7.45pm

Saturday, May 30:

Bulls (4) v Munster (5) – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 12pm

Stormers (3) v Cardiff (6) – DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 2.30pm

Leinster (2) v Lions (7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 8pm

It was Glasgow who finished top of the pile through claiming a late 26-22 victory over Ulster in Belfast on Friday night, while reigning champions Leinster moved up to second with a 10-try 68-14 demolition of the Ospreys.

The Stormers dropped down to third after losing 22-16 to Cardiff at the Arms Park, with the Bulls confirming fourth spot by beating Benetton Rugby 45-19 in Pretoria.

Munster’s victory took them up to fifth, while Cardiff and the Lions, in sixth and seventh respectively, both progress to the play-offs for the first time, with Connacht occupying the eighth and final qualifying place after beating Edinburgh Rugby 26-5 at the Hive Stadium.

As for those teams not in the mix, it finished all square in the Welsh derby with the Scarlets and the Dragons drawing 35-35 in Llanelli. Meanwhile, the Hollywoodbets Sharks defeated Zebre Parma 54-19, with Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi scoring two tries on his final appearance before joining the Stormers.

What’s coming next?

It’s the culmination of the EPCR competitions next weekend with two Irish teams flying the flag for the URC in Bilbao.

Ulster take on French club Montpellier in the Challenge Cup final on Friday night. If they win, they will claim their first silverware since 2006. They will also book a place in next season’s Champions Cup, qualifying instead of Connacht who finished one place above them in the URC table in eighth.

Then it’s on to Saturday and the Champions Cup final which sees Leinster locking horns with holders Bordeaux-Begles.

The following week, it’s back to URC action and the quarter-finals of the play-offs.