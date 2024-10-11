BKT URC Round 4 Preview: Bumper crowd expected as Cardiff host Scarlets

Simon Thomas

Cardiff Rugby v Scarlets, 3pm, Saturday

There’s set to be a bumper crowd at the Arms Park for this Welsh derby rematch, two weeks on from Cardiff’s 24-15 victory down in Llanelli.

Tickets have been selling rapidly and it should be a special occasion with supporters of both teams out in force.

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt said: “The derbies are always enjoyable games in terms of the rivalry and the amount of fans you get. We saw a lot of that last season with sell-outs, so hopefully we pack it out.

“I’ve had a look at how the tickets are going and it looks like it’s going to be a busy day at the Arms Park, with lots of Scarlets fans coming as well.”

Sherratt added: “It’s quite a funny one as we played them two weeks ago.

“We expect to get the very best Scarlets team coming here and for them to be more physical than they were at their place and to have a little bit more ball movement and some more ambition.

“When they have come here in the past, they have tried to move the ball around a little bit and play how the Scarlets have traditionally played. So we have planned on the basis of them coming here and being at their absolute best.

“They were just a couple of minutes away from beating both Benetton and Connacht. At some stage, they will get one. We have certainly not put any emphasis on our last game against them. We have got to expect the best of them to turn up.”

Travelling support

Scarlets coach Dwayne Peel said: “We always seem to have a great crowd at the Arms Park. There are a lot of west Walians living in Cardiff who come out with their red and support us. It’s great to have them. You’ve obviously got travelling support as well, which is great to see.

“It’s always a good atmosphere and a sea of red for a lot of it. Hopefully, it will be the same for us this week and we can get a good performance for them.

“We are excited. It’s a fast track there. It’s two teams that want to play rugby, so it will be a good game, I am sure.

“I think occasions like this are fantastic. It’s definitely a positive for the game in Wales.”

He added: “There’s just two weeks in between fixtures, so there’s a bit of added spice to it that we can get back and have another crack at them.”

Giving his thoughts on the rematch, Scarlets prop Henry Thomas said: “I feel like we owe them one massively.

“We were 15-0 up at home and let them back into that game.

“The boys are just excited to get out there. It will be a bit of a hectic crowd down there which is great.”

Ospreys v Vodacom Bulls, 7.35pm, Saturday

Ospreys coach Toby Booth has paid a glowing tribute to back row star Morgan Morris who will make his 100th appearance for the region this weekend.

“The biggest thing I would say about him is if you go into our gym, you can see he was Player of the Year three years in a row, so that tells you the contribution, and those have been three out of the four years I have been here,” said Booth.

“I have seen him grow and mature into a player that is now more vocal and a leader and adding different things to his game both with and without the ball.

“You don’t get 100 caps in this league by accident and for him to do it in such a short time is testament to him as a person and his dedication. He’s had such an influence on games across a long period of time and he’s so well rounded in the group as a leader and for his team-mates.

“He’s a good bloke and he’s also a good player.”

As for the man himself, Morris says he is “chuffed and super proud” to be bringing up his century in the Swansea showdown with the Bulls.

Dragons RFC v Emirates Lions, 2.30pm, Sunday

It’s been very mixed emotions for the Dragons at Rodney Parade so far this season.

In their first home game, in Round 1, they claimed an 84th minute try to beat the Ospreys amid scenes of wild celebration.

But then, last week, they conceded a score in the 85th minute to lose to the Sharks in heartbreaking fashion.

So what on earth lies in store this Sunday?

Well, it’s likely to be an exciting encounter. You can certainly expect the visitors from Johannesburg to throw it around a fair bit given the way they have started the URC season, running in 13 tries during bonus point victories over Ulster and Edinburgh.

The Dragons are also looking to play, with Welsh international flanker Taine Basham one to watch with ball-in-hand, having beaten more defenders (10) than any other player in Round 3.

So bring on the drama and another Rodney rollercoaster!

Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma, 7.35pm, Friday

Champions Glasgow have rung the changes for this Scotstoun clash, bringing in seven players and making two positional switches in the wake of last weekend’s 52-36 victory over Cardiff.

One of the survivors in the starting line-up is No 8 Jack Dempsey who was the only forward to make more than 100 metres with ball in hand in Round 3.

Head coach Franco Smith was pleased to leave the Arms Park with five points, but feels there are still more levels to come in terms of performance.

Meanwhile, his opposite number Massimo Brunello is looking for improved discipline from his Zebre side, identifying that as the weakest point in the Round 3 defeat to the Stormers.

Brunello added: “We are playing at the home of champions, so it will inevitably be a very difficult match. They are a team that loves to play in open spaces, so we must be very vigilant in defence.”

Benetton Rugby v Hollywoodbets Sharks, 3pm, Saturday

Not many people would have predicted Benetton being bottom of the BKT URC table after the opening three rounds, but that’s where you find last season’s quarter-finalists following defeats to Glasgow and Leinster, plus a draw at home to the Scarlets.

So Marco Bortolami’s team will be determined to kick start their season as they welcome their visitors from Durban.

The Hollywoodbets Sharks do have a win under their belts, but coach John Plumtree was far from satisfied with the nature of that final-play victory over the Dragons last weekend.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance. We have got a lot of work to do around our game, not just from a physical point of view, but an emotional one,” said Plumtree.

“We were pretty passive and lacked urgency, so we have got stuff to fix around that space. We didn’t really execute our plan, our discipline was poor and we allowed them to create scoreboard pressure.

“We were pretty lucky at the end just to get the win, so, yeah, not happy and a lot of work to do. We take the win, but really that’s all it was and we have got to get a lot better.”

Edinburgh Rugby v DHL Stormers, 5.15pm, Saturday

Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt has admitted there was a “harsh review” following his team’s 55-21 defeat to the Emirates Lions in Round 3.

Everitt’s team trailed 48-0 at the break in Johannesburg, setting an unwanted record for the biggest ever half-time margin in league history.

They conceded no fewer than seven tries before the interval and eight in all as they went down to their third defeat in as many matches this season.

Everitt admitted his players felt embarrassed by their display against the Lions and said he had to get the team back on its feet again for the meeting with the Stormers.

“It was quite a harsh review after that performance – of letting down the club, our families, as well as our supporters – and it’s for us to acknowledge that,” said the South African.

“But, at the same time, we’ve got to move forward and get back on the horse and beat the Stormers.”

He added: “It’s not easy being a coach. There’s pressure every week in this game.

“But we enjoy the challenges of making things right and I’m very confident this team’s going to rebound this weekend.”

Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby, 5.45pm, Saturday

What an occasion it’s going to be at Croke Park with an 80,000-plus sell-out for this huge Irish interprovincial derby.

It will be a new league record attendance by some distance and there’s sure to be an electric atmosphere at the famous Dublin venue.

Leinster’s international winger James Lowe commented: “I don’t think there are many other clubs around the world that would be able to fill out a 80,000 stadium for a round-robin match, week four of BKT URC. I don’t think that will be done very often.

“It says a lot about the magnitude of the fans and I’m absolutely stoked that so many people want to come and watch the spectacle.

“It’s an amazing venue with so much history behind it. To be given the opportunity to play there against Munster is something we will never take for granted.”

As for the rivalry between the teams, Lowe said: “There is a mutual hate of each other. You say it in the most respectful way.

“There are some excellent players in that Munster side. There are boys you are very friendly with when it’s in Ireland camp, but on Saturday that goes out of the window. I am still going to want to run over them and try and get one on them and I am sure they are saying the same thing on the other side.

“There is obviously a lot of history between the clubs. The last time Leinster played Munster there I can vividly picture Johnny Sexton screaming at Ronan O’Gara in the corner. Those are the images you remember. It’s a rivalry we cherish. There is a lot of respect between both clubs, but at the end of the day you want to have a go at them.”

Delivering his thoughts, Munster coach Graham Rowntree said: “These are the games you live for as a player – in such a venue as well.

“It’s got a rich history. I’m looking forward to going there. The lads know the history of the place and the respect it demands and it’s one of those occasions where if you’re playing there you’ve made it.

“I always found that with the haka. I always get asked, ‘What’s it like facing the haka?’ It’s brilliant, because it means you’ve made it, you’re playing against the best.

“So, when you get to play at a stadium like this, you’ve got to take it in and not get overawed by it. You’ve still got to do your job. It’s a game to test ourselves. It’ll be a hell of a battle.”

Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, 8pm, Saturday

Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium is the setting for the weekend’s second Irish derby.

The hosts go into this inter-provincial clash on the back of two defeats in South Africa, whereas Connacht have picked up successive victories over the Sharks and Scarlets.

Ulster coach Richie Murphy said: “We’re coming home to the Kingspan where all the lads really love playing. It’s a big day and they know that.

“Connacht are riding high and they’re confident. We can see that with the way they’re speaking. We’re concentrating on ourselves and trying to look after our performance which will hopefully lead to a positive result.”

