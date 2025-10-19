BKT URC Round 4 Review: Van Zyl loving the privilege of coaching Cardiff

Simon Thomas

Cardiff’s interim head coach Corniel van Zyl has made it clear he is keen to do the job on a permanent basis and he is certainly staking a strong claim.

Since stepping into the role when Matt Sherratt left to link up with Wales just days before the start of the season, Van Zyl has guided Cardiff to three wins from their four URC matches, while their one defeat saw them pick up two points from a narrow loss to pace-setting Munster out in Limerick.

Their latest success – a 24-17 bonus point victory over the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday night – saw them move top of the table temporarily and they now stand fourth following the completion of Round 4.

Upbeat

So, South African-born former Italy international Van Zyl is understandably upbeat as he reflects on life in the hot seat.

“I am loving it. It’s really a privilege and an honour to represent the club and lead the boys into the games,” he said.

“Winning always helps. That definitely makes it easier.”

Cardiff racked up four tries, all from forwards, including one from flanker Alex Mann who picked up the Player of the Match award as he produced a timely performance with the Wales squad for the autumn internationals being announced on Tuesday.

There was also a welcome return for fellow back row Taulupe Faletau with the great man making his first appearance of the season after injury.

Giving his thoughts on the game, Van Zyl said: “We are just happy with the result. It’s a derby and you obviously want to get on the better side of it.

“The boys are happy. There’s a different edge to it with the derbies, a little bit of spice, so to get it over the line we were all chuffed.

“It was a tough one. We ground it out, similar to last week against Connacht, which is pleasing.

“Our attack was probably not the best ever, but credit to the Dragons, they defended really well. They were just there all the time, so we couldn’t find the space.

“We just need to try and get it better and score some tries.”



That’s now 21 league wins in a row for Cardiff over their east Wales rivals – a record stretching back to December 2014.

It leaves the Dragons without a victory in the BKT URC since the opening day of last season.

Their coach Filo Tiatia said: “We are disappointed. We gave away too many penalties in the first half and gave them too much of a head start. The boys fought hard, they stuck in it chasing, trying to claw their way back, but we just left it too late. “We have just got to keep building belief in what we are trying to achieve as a group and keep moving forward.”

Munster make big statement in Croke Park cracker

A Croke Park crowd of 51,859 saw Munster Rugby deliver a statement performance as they claimed a 31-14 bonus point victory over champions Leinster Rugby to maintain their flying start to the campaign.

They outscored their arch rivals by four tries to two and backed that up with an immense defensive display to make it four wins from four in the URC this season.

It was the first time at Croke Park for their new coach Clayton McMillan, and he was hugely impressed by the occasion at the famous Dublin ground.

“It was a hell of an experience turning up here,” said the former Chiefs boss.

“We are well aware of the incredible legacy. It’s a privilege to play here and we really wanted to do it justice.

“I asked our lads to fight for everything and they did that in spades.

“It needed to be relentless and that’s the thing I was really pleased about. We just worked hard all day.

“That’s almost the uncoachable stuff, to keep getting up and working hard for your mate. I couldn’t be prouder of the lads for their effort.

“We have been challenged and criticised around our lack of physicality, and perhaps we answered a few questions today.”

The Player of the Match award went to Munster’s Irish international fly-half Jack Crowley, who pulled the strings expertly and landed four shots at goal.

Giving his reaction, Crowley said: “It’s not about individual performances. It’s about the plan the coaches gave us, it’s about the hard work that went in with the lads all week.

“It’s about how well you can come together as a collective and say you are going to deliver on a plan and then actually go out and do it. For me, that’s the pleasing thing.

“I’m massively proud to be able to front up with these lads and get over the line.”

Second-placed Munster are one of three teams who remain unbeaten after the opening four rounds, along with the DHL Stormers and Ulster Rugby, with all three having won on the road this weekend.

The DHL Stormers stay top on points difference, having secured the maximum in beating Zebre Parma 31-13 out in Italy, with 16 points from Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who crossed for two tries.

Ulster

As for Ulster, they produced a superb display as they recorded a 34-26 bonus point win over a star-studded Hollywoodbets Sharks side in Durban.

Despite being up against the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Oz Nche, Vincent Koch, Grant Williams, Ethan Hooker, and Makazole Mapimpi, the visitors took the spoils, running in four tries.

Their coach, Richie Murphy, said: “Obviously, we’re delighted to come over here and win and pick up five points.

“It’s a really big statement win for us, especially against the quality of the Sharks team.

“When you see the names on the teamsheet, you could easily give up and go and think about next week, but that’s not the type of team we want to be.

“We want to play against the best teams with their best players. That challenge has really galvanised our team, and we’re really pleased with the result.

“I think we’ve shown a new side of what type of team we want to be – extremely committed, working hard for each other.

“We’ve played four games this year, one pre-season and three league games – and we’ve won all four. We haven’t done that in a very long time.

“You can see how much the players want to play for each other and the commitment they have to Ulster, which is huge. We’re very happy with how we’re progressing at this stage.”

It was a very mixed day for Springboks winger Mapimpi, who scored a try but then received a 20-minute red card, reducing the Hollywoodbets Sharks to 13 men for a period with prop Koch having been yellow carded.

Having only played three games following the postponement of their trip to Edinburgh in Round 2, Ulster lie fifth in the table.

Glasgow Warriors remain in third, having beaten the Ospreys 42-17 in Bridgend with scrum-half Jamie Dobie posting two tries.

The most dramatic ending of the weekend came out in Galway amid yet another away victory.

When Ireland wing Mack Hansen stretched out to score in the corner in the 79th minute, Connacht Rugby were just a point behind the Vodacom Bulls and had a chance to win the game with the touchline conversion.

But replacement Sean Naughton was wide with his two attempts, with referee Mike Adamson ordering a retake for an early charge by the Bulls players.

So it was the visitors from Pretoria who took the spoils 28-27 to claim a third win from their four BKT URC matches this season.

Their coach, Johann Ackermann, said: “We are delighted to be on the right side of it. It was entertaining, with lots of moments that the game swung and the momentum swung.

“Each team threw punches, and luckily, we were on the right side. It could have gone the other way with that kick at the end.

“It wasn’t perfect, but I am proud of the effort and the commitment that the guys showed out there. Any win is great for confidence and momentum.”

Connacht picked up two points from the narrow defeat, with their coach Stuart Lancaster saying: “It was a hell of a game. It was a rollercoaster, wasn’t it?

“We showed great spirit and great fight. We got two points out of it against a top team that came second in the competition last season.

“I think the fixes we need to make are easy in my mind. Overall, I am very proud of the lads. It’s a shame we didn’t get the win, but we got the two points.

“If I am a Connacht supporter, I am proud of the team, watching the fight and watching the spirit.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Rugby and the Lions both claimed their first wins of the season.

Having suffered narrow defeats away to Zebre and Munster, Edinburgh broke their duck in style with a 43-0 victory over Benetton Rugby at the Hive Stadium.

Head coach Sean Everitt said: “I am happy with the performance. It was good to get a win after the last two disappointments we had where we were four points away from two wins away from home. You want to bounce back.

“I’m proud of the seven tries we scored, and it is always good to keep a team to zero.”

Skipper Grant Gilchrist commented: “We were under pressure; we had to win. So I am proud of the boys. We stood up, and our home crowd were brilliant.

“Individually and collectively, we have just got to get better every week and make sure we are right up there, not having to chase our tails at the end of the season.”

Scotland winger Darcy Graham, who went over for two tries, added: “It was a convincing win for us. We needed that. That’s our starting point now, and we are not dropping below that.”

The Lions were involved in a closer contest with the Scarlets at Ellis Park but got the job done, with two late tries from replacement hooker Morne Brandon sealing a 29-18 win.

That leaves the Scarlets as one of three teams without a league win, along with the Sharks and the Dragons.

What’s coming next?

It’s the conclusion of the opening block of BKT URC fixtures next weekend before the focus switches to the autumn internationals.

The table-topping DHL Stormers take on the next leg of their Italian job as they face Benetton in Treviso, while second-placed Munster have another Irish derby, with Connacht the visitors to Thomond Park.

Glasgow, in third, welcome the Vodacom Bulls to Scotstoun for what looks like being a really compelling contest.

Fourth-placed Cardiff entertain Edinburgh at the Arms Park, while there’s a Welsh derby with the Dragons hosting the Ospreys at Rodney Parade.

Elsewhere, it’s Hollywoodbets Sharks v Scarlets – with both teams looking for a first win of the season – Lions v Ulster and Leinster v Zebre.