BKT URC Round 5 review: Wales greats laud ‘perfect’ performance

Simon Thomas

Steff Emanuel has been showered with praise from two Wales centre greats after a “perfect” performance in Cardiff’s 26-0 bonus point victory away to the Ospreys.

The 20-year-old delivered a Player of the Match display in the big derby clash at St Helen’s, shining in both attack and defence from No 12.

He was a key creative figure in Cardiff’s first three tries, sending out a long pass for the opener from Tom Bowen and taking a hand in the build-up to the young winger’s scorching second, while also having two involvements in Josh Adams’ touchdown, with an initial strong carry and then a grubber kick to put the Wales star in.

Emanuel capped his night by holding Keelan Giles up over the line to deny the Ospreys a late score, keeping them to nil. In all, he put in 15 carries and 17 tackles.

Double Grand Slam centre Tom Shanklin was providing punditry on the URC derby clash for Premier Sports and this is what he had to say about the young man.

“Everything he did worked really well,” he said.

“It’s the way he delivers balls late and there is a bit of a turn of pace on him as well.

“He was heavily involved in everything good that Cardiff did, both sides of the ball. He was very good in defence and brilliant in attack.

“He was probably perfect, I think.

“He showed what a class act he is. He sees things that other 12s don’t.

“This is a game where he has announced himself onto the senior stage.

“I think this is going to be his massive breakout year.”



Fellow two-times Slam-winner Jonathan Davies was also highly complimentary about Emanuel.

“He has the vision to see when the guy outside him is under pressure and then just hold it, use his footwork, carry it up and get to the gainline,” said the 96-cap ex-centre.

“It’s just a sign of someone who has time on the ball. That’s a great quality to have in the midfield.

“He sees the game, he makes the right decisions.

“At a young age, that’s a great trait to have as an upcoming player.

“If Wales are going to persist with a playmaker at 12, he could potentially fill that role in the future.”

As for the young inside centre himself, Emanuel said: “It was an unbelievable game to play in.

“It’s a bit of a cliche, but it’s the stuff you dream of as a kid.

“To come down here to St Helen’s and to win a game like that is one I’ll probably cherish for a long time.

“With the nature of rugby, you don’t know how it is going to pan out, so I just try to keep my head down, work hard and hopefully reap the rewards on a Saturday.

“When the opportunities come round, you really have to relish them.”

Young Player of the Year

Emanuel’s huge talent was recognised a couple of months ago when he was named Welsh Young Player of the Year by the country’s rugby writers.

He followed the likes of Jamie Roberts, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Ellis Jenkins and Blair Murray in picking up that prestigious prize.

The award came on the back of his performances for Wales U20s – for whom he made a remarkable 23 appearances in all – and some eye-catching cameos for Cardiff.

Now he is kicking on again.

‘Learning’

Giving his assessment of himself as a player, he says: “I like to think of myself as a run, kick, pass centre.

“I probably enjoy the attacking side of the game most, just having my hands on the ball as much as possible and being that ball player.

“But it’s also about learning that, getting into senior rugby, there are going to be times when you need to put it up the jumper, chuck it up and do the hard stuff.

“As an inside centre, you are almost that second 10, seeing the game. The 10 has got so much to see inside him, so you are almost the guy who tells him what’s going on outside.

“I am also actually starting to enjoy the defensive side. I never thought I would say that five years ago!”

Despite being only 20, Emanuel has already dipped his toe into coaching waters.

“I do a bit with Pontypridd Schools, with the U16s there, but mainly I do Llantwit Fardre Youth,” he explained.

“That’s my local club. I started coaching with the U15s two years ago and I have come up with that same crew through the age groups.

“They asked me to go on board with them and I didn’t really think twice. I absolutely love it. The boys are class, the coaches are class and the club in general is fantastic.

“It gives you a different outlook on the game, a different perspective and realising how to manage players.

“You’ve got 33 boys there that are all different and respond to things differently.

“It’s probably made me realise how hard the coaches work here at Cardiff. I am only coaching the Youth, never mind a regional side.

“So it has definitely given me a different outlook and I am enjoying it very much.”

Rugby is certainly keeping Emanuel busy, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s the best job in the world, honestly,” he declares.

“I say that every day.

“I’m at my home club at Cardiff and we have a great group. It’s fantastic. I am really enjoying my time here.”

New leaders Glasgow buzzing after another late show

There are new leaders in the URC in the shape of Glasgow Warriors who are now the only unbeaten team in the competition.

They went top on Friday night by claiming a 29-20 bonus point win over the 10Bet Lions at Scotstoun and stayed there with previous frontrunners Edinburgh Rugby going down to their first defeat of the season at the hands of Benetton Rugby.

For the second round in a row, Glasgow left it late.

Last weekend, they snatched victory away to Benetton with a 78th minute try. This time, the decisive touchdown came in the 76th minute.

Full-back Ollie Smith was the man to cross with George Horne then landing two shots at goal to seal the win and deny the Lions a losing bonus point.

Scotland squad scrum-half Horne said: “We came out pretty hot in the first half. Then, in the second half, they held on to the ball and put us under pressure.

“We killed ourselves, giving away too many penalties and they ended up scoring. All the momentum was against us.

“But the main thing is we came back in. The scrum dug us out at the end and we are just buzzing to get the five points.

“I am really proud of the boys. The experienced guys stepped up to bring us over the line.”

Head coach Franco Smith commented: “I expected it to be a fight from the start. The Lions rolled out a classy outfit. I don’t think they were missing many people. So I wasn’t surprised with the effort from them.”

Smith was without 11 of the 19 Glasgow players selected for Scotland’s Nations Championship campaign, making the victory over a strong Lions side all the more creditable.

“I’m proud of everybody who contributes to prepare the boys for these important games when we are depleted,” he said.

“To see a result is really important and compliments the rugby programme. I’m really proud that the players applied themselves so well.”

Meanwhile, fellow Scottish side Edinburgh saw their dream start to the league campaign come to an abrupt end as they were beaten 31-12 by Benetton in Treviso.

It was a first win of the season for the Italian hosts much to the delight of their Kiwi head coach Wayne Pivac.

“I am just so pleased for the group because we have come so close in every other game,” said the former Wales boss.

“So to get it across the line was pretty special.

“It’s just so good to get that monkey off the back, that first win.

“It’s huge for the group. I am very happy for the players because they have put in so much hard work.”

With Edinburgh dropping down to fifth, it’s now three South African sides immediately below Glasgow in the table – the Vodacom Bulls, the DHL Stormers and the Hollywoodbets Sharks.

The Bulls and Stormers recorded bonus point home wins over the Scarlets (54-26) and Ulster Rugby (33-17) respectively, while the Sharks claimed another notable scalp on the road by beating Munster Rugby 15-3 in Limerick.

Champions Leinster Rugby are up to sixth after thumping Connacht Rugby 50-5 in Galway, while two Welsh teams complete the top eight.

Cardiff Rugby are seventh after an impressive 26-0 bonus point victory at St Helen’s – their first away win over the Ospreys since 2019 – with Dragons RFC in the final play-off spot after beating Zebre Parma 35-14 at Rodney Parade.

Prolific winger Anzelo Tuitavuki touched down for the fifth game in a row for the Dragons, while fellow Tongan try-scorer Fine Inisi was named Player of the Match.

Skipper Angus O’Brien said: “Make no mistake about it, we want to be in the top eight. It’s on us to keep us there.

“It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but it was massively important we got the win. Five points at home, we are really happy with that.”