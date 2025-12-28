BKT URC Round 8 Review: Ospreys and Cardiff triumph in Boxing Day derbies

Simon Thomas

Ospreys coach Mark Jones paid tribute to his players for honouring the jersey following their 26-19 bonus point victory away to the Scarlets in the west Wales Boxing Day derby.

Despite picking up two yellow cards and having just 38 per cent possession, Jones’ team outscored their arch rivals by four tries to three in front of a crowd of 12,105.

Flanker Harri Deaves led the way amid a heroic defensive effort, putting in 27 tackles to earn the Player of the Match award, while replacement wing Iestyn Hopkins sealed the win and the bonus three minutes from time.

It was a result which took the Ospreys off the bottom of the URC table, a position now occupied by the Scarlets.

“I am really pleased for the boys,” said head coach Jones.

“We have put an awful lot of work into the early part of the season and we haven’t always got the reward on the scoreboard, but the commitment from the group has been ever present.

“We didn’t play our best, particularly with the ball, but without it that was probably our best defensive performance.

“Your defence represents the heart of the team and the guys did a tremendous job there. The care for each other was big. Skill and talent are very important, but care is the most important thing when it comes to derbies.

“We know we can play better and we will play better, but the most important thing was showing who we are as characters and winning and we did both those things.”

Explaining just how much the fixture means, Jones said: “It’s massive. Just at the end of the game, to see your players and your coaches going over to meet their families in the terrace.

“You had so many people turning up when they could be doing all sorts at this time of the year with close family and friends, but they choose to come down to support their team.

“It’s amazing. It reminds us why we do it, why we give up our special parts of the year, our Christmas, our Easter. If you have got kids, it’s why dad is going out of the door to work when everybody else is in the house.

“It’s a privilege to be on the pitch looking out and I thought the boys honoured the shirt well and honoured the people that sacrifice for them to be able to go and do it. They honoured themselves really well by the level of performance and commitment they gave for the Ospreys shirt.

“These boys are special and it’s an absolute privilege to play a part in their careers and to coach them.”

Adding his thoughts on the game, Wales fly-half Dan Edwards said: “It was class to play in. It was a really good atmosphere and thanks to the fans for coming out.

“It means a lot to me being an Osprey. I am from the region. It means so much, especially in these games, just knowing how big they have been over the past years. I think that’s up there with one of my favourites.”

The other Welsh derby on Boxing Day also drew a 12,000-plus crowd with the Arms Park sold out for the meeting between Cardiff Rugby and Dragons RFC.

It was a tight, nail-biting affair, but, in the end, Cardiff held out during seven minutes of stoppage time to win 22-19, with the Player of the Match award going to their hard-running wing Mason Grady who summed up the emotions after the final whistle.

“It’s just relief really,” said Grady.

“I thought the boys dug in really well towards the end and showed some real character.”

The versatile Grady has figured at both centre and wing for Wales, but is being employed out wide by his club at present.

“Coming off a long injury, it’s pretty important for me to just get my mojo back and start in one position for now,” said the 23-year-old.

“If I have to move into the centre in the future, I will happily do that, but I am just getting back into it, so it’s quite nice.”

Giving his thoughts on Grady, Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl said: “It’s lovely to see him go at full pace and beating defenders.

“We will look to keep him in one position for now and find a way to make it best for the team – you can always tweak stuff to get the ball in his hands.”

Reflecting on the occasion at the Arms Park, Van Zyl declared: “It was an unbelievable atmosphere. It was so nice to see the stadium packed.”

Having made it six wins from eight league matches this season, Cardiff remain third in the table, but are now level on points with second-placed Munster.

Assessing his team’s performance, Van Zyl said: “In the first half, we were okay in scoring the points, which was a big problem in our last game against the Scarlets.

“Then, in the second half, it crept in again and there were a few opportunities missed. We just need to be more ruthless.

“But, ultimately, the fight the boys showed at the end to defend for so many phases was pleasing to see.”

Delivering his verdict on the contest, Dragons coach Filo Tiatia said: “There were some pleasing moments. I was really proud of a lot of our performance. It was just we weren’t good enough in the second half.

“We have just got to keep moving forward and keep learning faster, so that we win moments in games.

“It’s pleasing to see how the group is growing, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Former Ospreys flanker Tiatia made a point of commenting on the 12,125 full house, saying: “The crowd was amazing for both sides.

“It became a singing contest at the end with ‘Dragons, Cardiff, Dragons, Cardiff’.

“It’s pleasing to see where the game is at when you are playing your local derbies and the fans come out supporting their teams. That’s what we want when derbies are on – that they are competitive, they are sold out and the game is growing.

“That’s why fans are fans. It’s all about the tribalism of all the regions.”

Sweet revenge for the champions

Leinster Rugby gained sweet revenge for their Croke Park defeat to Munster Rugby in Round 3 by winning 13-8 at a sold out Thomond Park on a weekend of Christmas derbies.

It was one try apiece in Limerick, with Player of the Match Josh van der Flier crossing early to open the scoring for the visitors, while replacement wing Dan Kelly went over with ten minutes left on the clock to set up a grandstand finish.

Munster threw everything into attack in a prolonged final passage of play that went deep into added time, but the reigning champions held firm, with the boot of fly-half Harry Byrne ultimately proving the difference between the sides.

Giving his verdict, Leinster and Ireland flanker Van der Flier said: “It was a tough game. I thought we played really well and defended really well.

“It took every bit of us. Munster were very good the last time we played them and they were very good again.

“It was definitely a big disappointment to have lost early on in the season at Croke Park, but really proud of the lads to have come up with a performance like that.

“Munster were great, the crowd were brilliant as always and we’re very pleased with the result.

“It was two teams that really wanted it and that probably showed in the defence. The breakdown was a massive contest on both sides for the whole game.

“It was one of those kind of dig deep performances, so I think we were glad for a bit of extra Christmas pudding in the bellies to fuel us on!”

After winning just one of their opening four games, Leinster have now strung together six successive victories in all competitions.

“Rugby is a tough game,” said Van der Flier.

“We had a couple of disappointments early on, but we are doing well.

“The biggest thing we can judge ourselves on is the effort. Some things could have been better out there, but the effort was 100 per cent and that’s what we expect of each other.

“As long as we can keep that effort, show a bit of toughness and dog it out, I think it will stand us well for the season.”

For Munster, there was the consolation of a losing bonus point which keeps them in second spot, but they missed the opportunity to go top on a weekend when the league leaders – DHL Stormers – were not playing.

The other all-Irish affair delivered an away win by the same margin, with Ulster Rugby claiming a 29-24 bonus point victory over Connacht Rugby in Galway.

There were two tries for winger Zac Ward, with second row Cormac Izuchukwu picking up the Player of the Match prize, as the Belfast-based outfit secured a victory that leaves them fifth in the table.

In Scotland, a Murrayfield crowd of 38,179 saw Glasgow Warriors complete the double over Edinburgh Rugby as they triumphed 21-3 to win the 1872 Cup for the fourth year in a row.

On the back of last weekend’s 24-12 victory at Hampden Park, it saw them take the two leg contest by a 45-15 aggregate and stay fourth in the table.

It was a tight affair right up until the closing stages at the home of Scottish rugby where Glasgow sealed the spoils with two tries in the final five minutes as Player of the Match Jamie Dobie crossed for his second.

Winger Dobie said: “It was really tough, a really physical game. It maybe didn’t open up quite as much until just at the end there.

“It’s massive for the league. To get nine points out of these two games and retain the cup is really great for the club, so we are delighted.”

Skipper Kyle Steyn added: “It’s been two really tough games, but I’m really proud of the boys. Both weeks when it counted, we had what it takes.”

Reflecting on Glasgow’s first victory at Murrayfield in three years, winger Steyn said: “We’ve obviously coughed up the last two and been pretty frustrated, so we were pretty adamant to come here this year and make sure we have at least got a smile on our face when we lift the trophy.”

Benetton Rugby also did the domestic double out in Italy as they backed up last weekend’s 21-15 home victory over Zebre Parma with a 37-23 bonus point victory on the road.

It finished four tries to two in favour of the visitors with fly-half Jacob Umaga again on target with the boot, landing six shots at goal.

What’s coming next?

There’s a full programme of eight matches over three days at the end of this coming week, with Round 9 featuring six more derbies.

New Year’s Day sees two all-Welsh contests, with third-placed Cardiff travelling to Bridgend’s Brewery Field to face the Ospreys, while the Dragons host the Scarlets in a battle of the bottom two.

The following day, Ulster will entertain Munster in a top five showdown, while the other Irish derby is on Saturday, with Leinster looking to extend their winning run as they host Connacht.

Out in South Africa, the table-topping Stormers will face the Vodacom Bulls in front of a bumper Cape Town crowd, with more than 35,000 tickets having already been sold, while the Hollywoodbets Sharks welcome the Lions to Durban.

There are also two Scottish-Italian encounters, with fourth placed Glasgow at home to Zebre and Edinburgh travelling to Treviso to take on Benetton.