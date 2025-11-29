Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael fuming with referee after draw at Wrexham

Blackburn head coach Valerien Ismael was left fuming with the officials after his side conceded a last-gasp equaliser at the SToK Cae Ras.

Andri Gudjohnsen’s first-half goal looked to have been enough to claim the three points, but Wrexham struck in the fifth minute of second-half added time.

The hosts won a free-kick – a decision described by Ismael as “a disgrace” – which George Dobson sent in for Kieffer Moore to knock on to Nathan Broadhead, whose shot was deflected in by Max Cleworth.

In his post-match press conference, Ismael did not hold back on his view that the free kick should not have been given by referee Tom Reeves.

He said: “It was a disgrace that the referee gave the free-kick in the first place.

“One of Wrexham’s players came up to me after the game and said it was not a free-kick.

“I don’t know how the linesman could have given it and it is a tough one to take, but I am always proud of my players, and we put in a consistent and strong performance.

“Wrexham pushed, but we mostly defended well.”

In a first league meeting between the two at the SToK Cae Ras since 1982, Blackburn took the lead on 13 minutes when Ryan Alebiosu sent the ball in for Gudjohnsen to head it beyond home goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Wrexham levelled matters late on through Cleworth to send the home crowd into raptures.

It means they are now unbeaten in the Championship since October 18 and are just three points outside of the play-off positions.

Blackburn, meanwhile, climbed up to 18th and sit three points outside of the relegation places.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson admitted his side could have been better in the first half but was pleased with the improvement in the second period.

He said: “It is a decent point.

“We had chances and didn’t take them, but we kept plugging away and the moment eventually came.

“If it had happened five minutes earlier, we probably would have won the game.

“We were careless at times, but we upped the ante in terms of quality in the second period.”