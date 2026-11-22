Wales were unable to follow up their historic victory over New Zealand – their first against the All Blacks for 73 years – on Saturday as Australia edged a pulsating Cardiff clash 29-26 at Principality Stadium.

Blair Murray believes Wales are heading in the right direction, despite finishing fifth in the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere table.

It left Wales with a won three, lost three record from their six Nations Championship group games and only Italy below them in the northern hemisphere standings.

But, after an horrendous run of just two wins in 27 Test matches between October 2023 and March 2026, Wales have managed four wins in this calendar year under Steve Tandy.

“We’ve definitely grown as a team,” said full-back Murray.

“The way we’ve played we probably feel we could have finished higher in the table.

“There are a lot of quality sides, but I think it shows where we’re going.

“The fact that it’s even a question of us finishing fifth and potentially being disappointed…a year ago we’re not in that conversation.

“But we’re having that conversation and it shows where we’ve come. We want to continue growing and push to get better.”

Wales will conclude their autumn programme against Japan – who finished fifth in the southern hemisphere table – at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

It will be the fifth meeting between the two nations in the last 16 months, with Wales currently 3-1 ahead.

But Wales’ winning margin of victory has been no bigger than nine points, and Japan were somewhat unfortunate to lose 28-21 in Cardiff earlier this month.

“You can see our performances have gone better since our first game,” said Murray, who scored his fourth Test try following a scintillating break from Louis Rees-Zammit.

“So just keep building on what we’ve been doing. It’s the last game of the campaign and we want to finish with the win.

“I don’t think there will be too much mindset change, we’ll see what the coach says but I’m sure it will be the same sort of message.

“We need to attack them, bring our game to the field.”

Wales made 20 entries to the Australia 22 and were by far the better team in the first half, but they paid the price for not being clinical enough.

They were held up three times over the Australia line, and the Wallabies were more ruthless when chances came their way.

Murray said: “We had a good mindset, but we just couldn’t execute the last part or were held up.

“It was the opposite of last week, we were the ones getting held up this week and it does take a blow to your attack.

“We created enough chances to get the win, but just let ourselves down in that last area.”