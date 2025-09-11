Blind para-archer from north Wales targets gold at World Championships in South Korea

A blind archer from north Wales, who is also a former British 100m and long-jump champion, will represent Great Britain at the World Para-Archery Championships in South Korea later this month.

Nick Thomas, 47, from Talysarn in Dyffryn Nantlle, is registered blind and works as a development officer with the North Wales Society of the Blind in Bangor.

Despite his disability, he has built a distinguished sporting career across multiple disciplines and along with his athletics achievements, Thomas has also represented England in blind futsal – as there was no team in Wales..

In archery, he has won medals at British, European and World level, and is now focused on success at the championships in Gwangju from September 21 to 29.

Spotter

Para-archery involves each competitor working with a “spotter”, who informs the archer where their arrows land on the target using a clock system. The spotter is not allowed to coach but simply relays positions — such as “three o’clock red” — so the archer can make adjustments.

Thomas’s wife Marie usually acts as his spotter, but for South Korea his brother-in-law Tom Hutton will take on the role.

“I have to believe that I am good enough to win or I don’t think there is any point in me going,” Thomas said. “You need confidence, maybe even a little arrogance. I’m going to try my best and the hope is that my best on the day will be enough.”

The championships will take place at Gwangju’s dedicated archery centre, in a country where the sport rivals football in popularity.

Qualification round

Competitors will open with a qualification round, shooting 72 arrows at targets 30 metres away. Those who progress will then compete in timed finals, culminating in a medal contest in the city’s main square.

Thomas, who has previously competed in Rome, the Netherlands, France and the Czech Republic, said he had prepared more thoroughly for this event than any other.

“I enjoy the atmosphere — the music, the crowds, the cheering,” he said. “It relaxes me. When you’re shooting everyone is quiet, but everything else around it adds to the occasion.”