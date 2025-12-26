Bluebirds banish Boxing Day blues to beat Exeter through Alex Robertson goal

Alex Robertson helped banish Cardiff’s Boxing Day blues as he scored the goal that earned the Sky Bet League One leaders a 1-0 home victory over Exeter.

It was the Bluebirds’ first win in the traditional Christmas fixture since 2012 and only their third this century as they extended their lead at the top to four points. For Exeter it was their first Boxing Day defeat since 2017.

The Grecians belied their lowly position of 20th throughout a highly competitive first half as they kept Cardiff goalless despite conceding almost 70 per cent of the possession. Their low block continually thwarted the home side and Joe Whitworth made a couple of good saves in the Exeter goal.

The first of those came in the sixth minute when he tipped a 30-yard free kick from Perry Ng over the bar. From the corner, he then saved from Ryan Wintle.

Exeter’s best period came just after the half-hour mark with a series of corners, one of which led to Luca Woodhouse powering in a low shot from the left that was cleared from close to the goalline.

Robertson’s goal came in the 53rd minute as he ran onto a superb pass from half-way by Dylan Lawlor. He took it down with his right foot before putting it past Whitworth with his left.