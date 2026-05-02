Bobby Kamwa nets comeback winner as Newport avoid the drop

Second-half goals from Tom Davies and Bobby Kamwa ensured Newport retained their League Two status on the final day of the season as Barrow were relegated following a 2-1 defeat.

Both sides were destined to go down following Charlie McCann’s opener before Davies’ leveller moved the Exiles out of the drop zone before Kamwa secured victory at Holker Street.

McCann fired the hosts – who needed a lot to go their way elsewhere for a chance of survival – into an early lead after the ball was cleared into his path.

Jordan Wright pulled off a good stop to push another McCann strike wide and Wright was at it again to keep out Charlie Raglan before MJ Williams saw his follow up cleared off the line.

Josh Gordon wasted a golden opportunity for Barrow early in the second half as he hit a penalty straight at Wright after Ciaran Brennan handled the ball in the box.

Newport’s pressure eventually told when Killian Barrett’s clearance was closed down as Davies levelled with 15 minutes to go.

And Kamwa put County’s survival beyond doubt when he grabbed a second late on.