Bobby Kamwa nets first-half hat-trick as Newport ease past Gillingham

A second hat-trick of the season from Newport winger Bobby Kamwa sealed a comfortable 3-1 victory over fellow League Two strugglers Gillingham.

It was the perfect response from County after back-to-back defeats, but it was another night to forget for John Coleman’s visitors.

Kamwa – who also claimed a treble against MK Dons in December – was the inspiration as he netted three times in the opening 30 minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

The first was a superbly struck free-kick, blasted into the top corner of Glenn Morris’ net from just outside the area in the ninth minute.

After the visitors forced a series of corners, Kamwa doubled the Exiles’ lead in the 27th minute as he raced onto a ball over the top and expertly lifted his shot over the advancing Morris.

And three minutes later, Kamwa was celebrating a treble when he diverted in a shot from Cameron Antwi.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan headed in from close range after 69 minutes for a mere consolation, but there was no way back for the Gills.

