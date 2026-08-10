Boost for football fans as BBC Cymru and FAW agree new deal

BBC Cymru Wales has secured a new three-year deal to broadcast live Cymru Premier football.

The channel has agreed a new deal with the Football Association of Wales to broadcast selected games from the Novira Cymru Premier for the next three years.

The agreement includes a minimum of 20 live games per season, which will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer, running until summer 2029. Extensive coverage updates will also be available on BBC Sport Online.

With the Novira Cymru Premier already underway this year, the first game that will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer will be Barry Town United vs Cardiff Met on Saturday 15 August from 12:30pm, followed by Ammanford vs Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday 22 August at 12:30pm.

Carolyn Hitt, Head of Sport for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “We’re so pleased to be announcing this new deal with the FAW to show games throughout the next three years of the Novira Cymru Premier.

“This deal strengthens our commitment to provide live coverage of Welsh football, and follows our recent announcement to show all of the UEFA Wales men’s international games up until Euro 2028.

“We hope this will be welcome news to Welsh football fans as we continue to bring sport to free-to-air television.”

Jack Sharp, FAW Head of Domestic Leagues, added: “I am delighted to welcome the BBC back to Welsh domestic football through this new three-year partnership.

“This agreement represents another significant step in growing the profile of the Novira Cymru Premier, enabling us to reach more supporters across Wales and the wider UK through increased free-to-air coverage.

“By doubling our free live broadcast offering compared to last season, we have created a comprehensive broadcasting portfolio where Cymru Football TV and free-to-air coverage work together to serve different audiences.

“Whether supporters choose to watch every match through Cymru Football TV or enjoy selected fixtures on free-to-air television, more people than ever before will have the opportunity to connect with our clubs and competitions.

“The BBC’s commitment to Welsh domestic football will play an important role in increasing awareness of the league, attracting new audiences, and supporting our wider ambition to continue growing the game.”

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