Boreham Wood book FA Cup third-round spot at Newport’s expense

National League Boreham Wood booked their place in the FA Cup third round as a confident display saw them brush aside League Two strugglers Newport 3-0 at Mangata Pay UK Stadium.

Jeff King and Regan Booty scored first-half goals for the hosts before Matt Rush added another after the break to confirm their success.

Victory saw the Wood reach the third round for the first time since the 2022/23 season, while Newport are still waiting for their first win under recently-appointed boss Christian Fuchs.

Newport had early chances when Boreham Wood goalkeeper Ted Curd denied Gerard Garner, before Nathaniel Opoku hit the post.

Boreham Wood took the lead in the 32nd minute when Nik Tzanev denied Abdul Abdulmalik’s initial strike, but a sliced clearance by Habeeb Ogunneye fell for King to thump the ball home.

The hosts came close again, with Tzanev denying Zak Brunt and Erico Sousa before a second Wood goal came three minutes after their first. Booty scored the strike that made it 2-0 as he converted Brunt’s cross.

A third goal came just before the hour mark as top scorer Rush received Sousa’s pass, charged forward and netted to put the score beyond doubt.