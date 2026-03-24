Bosnia midfielder apologises after accusations aimed at Welsh coach

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic has apologised to Brondby head coach Steve Cooper after claims he was dropped because of the upcoming World Cup play-off against Wales.

The controversy emerged ahead of Thursday’s semi-final in Cardiff, when Bosnia manager Sergej Barbarez suggested Tahirovic’s omission from recent Brondby squads was linked to Cooper’s nationality.

Speaking in Sarajevo, Barbarez claimed the decision “had something to do with his coach’s roots and origins”, implying the Welsh manager had acted with the international fixture in mind.

However, Brondby have strongly rejected the accusation, insisting the decision was based solely on club matters.

It is understood Tahirovic has since contacted Cooper directly to apologise for the situation, while the club has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding his absence.

Brondby communications director Soren Hanghoj dismissed the suggestion as “far-reaching speculation”, stating the midfielder’s omission had “no connection” to international football.

The Press Association also understands sporting director Benjamin Schmede has spoken to Barbarez to reiterate that the decision was taken collectively by the club’s coaching and management staff.

Cooper, who is from Pontypridd and has been in charge of the Danish side since September, had previously said Tahirovic and defender Sean Klaiber were left out for failing to “live up to the values” expected at the club, though he declined to provide further details.

The dispute has added an extra layer of tension ahead of the play-off clash at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales face Bosnia and Herzegovina for a place in the final, where the winners will host either Italy or Northern Ireland on March 31 with a spot at the 2026 World Cup on the line.

Brondby currently sit sixth in the Danish Superliga.